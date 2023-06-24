Penn State men’s basketball staffer Greg Miskinis hired as Notre Dame strength coach

Another Penn State assistant is following Micah Shrewsberry to Notre Dame.

Greg Miskinis, who served as the Nittany Lions’ assistant director of athletic performance for the past nine years, will join the Fighting Irish as the program’s strength and conditioning coach.

our new Strength & Conditioning Coach Greg Miskinis just arrived and already has a vision for our guys 💪welcome to the Irish fam, Coach!#GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/pNbofLAMGn — Notre Dame Men's Basketball (@NDmbb) June 24, 2023

A 2008 Penn State graduate, Miskinis won his letters as a tight end on the football team. He also served as a football graduate assistant from 2009-12.

Miskinis had worked with all 31 Penn State varsity teams in some aspect since 2009, and oversaw all facets of performance enhancement for men’s basketball.

