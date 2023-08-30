 Skip to main content
Penn State men’s basketball set for battle with Morehead State

Penn State Men’s Basketball team during a time out in the Penn State vs. Texas at the Wells Fargo Arena on March 18, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. Texas defeats Penn State (71-66).

 Katelyn Supancik

The rollout of Penn State’s nonconference schedule continued on Wednesday when Morehead State announced it will travel to State College on Nov. 17.

This will be just the second time the programs have met, as Penn State won the initial matchup 63-46 to begin the 2006-07 season.

Morehead State is coming off a year where it accumulated the best regular season record in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Having also made the NCAA Tournament in 2021, the Eagles should provide the Nittany Lions with an early season challenge.

