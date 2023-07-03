Penn State men’s basketball releases jersey numbers for 2023-24 roster

Mike Rhoades’ inaugural Penn State roster is complete, and jersey numbers have been made official.

The 15-man roster includes nine transfers and five returnees.

Here’s what number each player will wear this fall.

Kanye Clary (So., G) - No. 0

Ace Baldwin (Sr., G, via VCU) - No. 1

Bragi Gudmundsson (Fr., G) - No. 2

Nick Kern Jr. (Jr., G, via VCU) - No. 3

Puff Johnson (Sr., G/F, via UNC) - No. 4

Jameel Brown (So., G) - No. 5

Leo O’Boyle (Gr., F, via Lafayette) - No. 11

Favour Aire (So., F, via Miami (FL) - No. 12

Demetrius Lilley (So., F) - No. 14

Dan Conlan (Sr., G) - No. 15

RayQuawndis Mitchell (Gr., G, via Kansas City) - No. 21

Qudus Wahab (Gr., F, via Georgetown) - No. 22

D’Marco Dunn (Jr., G, via UNC) - No. 23

Zach Hicks (Jr., F, via Temple) - No. 24

Andy Christos (Sr., G) - No. 33

Penn State has yet to release its nonconference schedule for the upcoming season, but its conference opponents have been announced.

The Nittany Lions will also compete in the ESPN Events Invitational from Nov. 23-26.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE