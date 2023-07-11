Penn State men’s basketball notebook | Coach Mike Rhoades talks new recruits, NIL during summer workouts

Penn State’s first summer media availability and open practice of the Mike Rhoades era took place Tuesday in the Bryce Jordan Center.

This was the first time the media had a chance to officially pick the brain of the new head coach since his introductory presser in late March.

Rhoades touched on a variety of topics, including new recruits, leadership from veteran players and NIL.

Team culture

Above all, Rhoades fixated his responses throughout his availability on his squad’s camaraderie.

Though it’s early in the process, with the team just recently starting summer workouts, and two-thirds of the roster is new, Rhoades was confident in the tight-knit bond he’s building.

“The No. 1 thing is, as a coaching staff, that you got to build trust with the new players, trust with all the players,” Rhoades said. “I’ve been very happy with everybody’s approach and commitment to… building relationships and trust.”

The Nittany Lion coach said it takes time and communication to build that trust but reiterated his belief that his program is off to a good start.

In addition to looking at things from a broader level, Rhoades took the time to mention players who’ve stood out as leaders early on. He said his student-athletes building relationships off of the court has been key to his roster coming together.

“Some guys are a little further along in life than others, but that’s the neat thing for me,” Rhoades said, “getting Puff Johnson to look after Bragi [Guðmundsson] because he’s an upperclassman. Getting Ace [Baldwin Jr.] to communicate with Qudus [Wahab] because they only knew each other through AAU basketball, playing against each other and now they’re teammates.”

“I think that’s what’s really cool about putting a new team together, is the relationships you can help foster and build, and our guys are doing that.”

Familiar recruits

With 10-of-15 players on the blue and white’s 2023-24 roster new to the university, there’s no shortage of turnover.

While off-the-court camaraderie will certainly play a role in the team finding success, the ability to gel as a unit on the court will ultimately decide its fate.

Rhoades said Baldwin Jr. and Nick Kern Jr. understand what is expected of them and understand the way he coaches because of their experience together at VCU.

“Some of our drills, they jump to the front of the line. You know, the lingo, the terminology, they’ll explain it to the other guys, which is great,” Rhoades said.

Penn State’s head man then focused on his point guard, giving him props for how he carries himself.

“Ace has just a great feel with people. I think he does a great job of knowing how to get along with people,” Rhoades said. “Ace doesn’t pull any punches either. He wants to win and his competitiveness, I think, really leaks to everybody else.”

Rhoades went on to describe his other former Ram glowingly, calling Kern a “culture guy” and saying it’s the best he’s ever seen Kern look on the court.

NIL

A rapidly changing NIL landscape also presented Rhoades with a chance to provide a strong stance he hadn’t shared in Happy Valley before.

“It’s not the No. 1 thing on our list,” Rhoades said. “If the No. 1 thing on your list is how big of an NIL you want to get, then don’t come to Penn State and play for us.”

To go along with his hard-nosed take on NIL, Rhoades made it clear that it’s still important and that he wouldn’t have come on as the program’s head coach if it wasn’t there wasn’t an emphasis placed on it by the athletics department.

Among other things, Rhoades said he wants players’ focus to be on being a good student, being a good player and winning games.

“Try to win big and try to go be a pro, the real money’s on the back end. That’s what I’m going to tell our guys all the time.”

Rhoades said he wants to do NIL the “right way” at Penn State, despite recognizing the need for it to be strong in order for the program to be competitive.

But Rhoades was clear about one thing.

“If a recruit’s first line to me is ‘How much?’… we’ll find other people.”

