Penn State men’s basketball great Calvin Booth wins NBA Finals as Nuggets’ GM

Over two decades after graduating from Penn State, program great Calvin Booth is now an NBA champion.

Booth serves as general manager of the Denver Nuggets, who beat the Miami Heat 94-89 to claim their first-ever title on Monday night.

After a nine-year NBA playing career, Booth worked his way up the coaching ladder, spending time with the New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves.

He was named Denver’s general manager in July 2020.

Booth was a second-round pick in 1999 after forging a All-Big Ten career with the Nittany Lions. He was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year as a junior.

