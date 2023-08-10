Penn State men’s basketball emerges victorious against University of Victoria

Penn State’s working vacation continued on Thursday, as the unit competed in its second Baha Mar Hoops Summer League contest down in the Bahamas.

Pitted against the University Of Victoria, Penn State emerged with a 103-77 win behind 22 points from Kanye Clary and 19 from Zach Hicks.

Being the lone returning key contributor from last year’s roster, Kanye Clary looked extremely comfortable to open this contest. Scoring 10 points in the opening four minutes, he helped his squad jump out to an early 13-5 lead.

While Clary was the highlight of the early going, Nick Kern Jr. soon left an impact of his own. The junior, who followed Mike Rhoades to Happy Valley, came off the bench motivated to cause havoc.

In his first five minutes of action he thrived around the hoop, scoring eight points and grabbing five rebounds. He also sank two of three early free throw attempts, helping the blue and white soar to a 28-10 advantage through eight minutes.

The starting duo Puff Johnson and Zack Hicks continued to be excellent on the wing, combining to drain five triples in the first half, scoring 12 and 11 points respectively.

Thanks to effective offensive shooting, alongside stern defense, Penn State was ahead 56-35 after 20 minutes of play.

Johnson, Clary and Kern shared their team’s halftime lead with 12 points apiece; however, it was the Vikes’ Diego Maffia who led all scorers with 14 points.

After averaging 24.5 points per game a season ago, Maffia was the only scorer who had any solution for Rhoades’ defensive scheme, utilizing several crisp floaters to get in rhythm.

The second half saw the action draw even, as the Vikes and Nittany Lions each scored 17 points across seven minutes of play. Yet, University of Victoria wasn’t able to enjoy a sustained run, meaning the Nittany Lions’ upper hand was never in jeopardy.

After a quiet finish to the first section, Clary’s scoring punch returned down the stretch. Appearing very confident on each of his drives, he finished with 22 points on 10-13 shooting.

Additionally, his backcourt mate Ace Baldwin Jr. made his presence felt despite a quiet scoring outing. The point guard distributed 10 assists and registered four steals on the night.

Limiting the Vikes to 35.1% shooting, the two-way influence of coach Rhoades was on full display. Thanks to this effort, the Nittany Lions return home with a 2-0 Summer League record.

They now await the announcement of their non-conference slate as the regular season draws closer.

