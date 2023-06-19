Penn State men’s basketball draft profile | Will Jalen Pickett’s ‘booty ball’ translate to the NBA?

Fresh off of an All-American honor and one of the greatest single seasons in Penn State program history, Jalen Pickett has established himself as a legitimate 2023 NBA Draft prospect.

Just a few years ago, Pickett was fighting for national attention as a do-it-all guard at Siena. On Thursday, he could hear his name called in one of the premier events in the sport.

Pickett finished this past season averaging 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists per game while shooting at least 50% from the floor — the only Division I player to do so in the past 30 seasons.

As shown in his two seasons with the Nittany Lions, Pickett can pretty much do it all. Only time will tell if his play style will transfer to the professional level.

Metrics

Position: Guard

Age: 23

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 209

Wingspan: 6-foot-7 1/4

Projected draft range: Second round

Scouting report

There have been few college guards in the past 30 years who play with Pickett’s level of relentless physicality.

Highlighted by his “booty ball” style, Pickett \ never shies away from post-up opportunities no matter the size discrepancy with his defender.

In post ups, Pickett will keep pushing into the paint until he finds a quality layup attempt or a satisfactory look at a fadeaway jumper. Because of Pickett’s consistency at knocking down mid-to-close-range attempts, teams tend to double-team him.

When opposing sets drew a second or third defender on Pickett, shooters were often left open from beyond the arc, thus helping Penn State lead all high-major programs in 3-point makes in 2022-23.

Without a five-second rule in the NCAA, limiting the amount of time a player can dribble with their back to basket, Pickett was nearly impossible to guard this past season. This was showcased best by a 41-point, 8-assist performance against Illinois in February, the first Nittany Lion in over 50 years to score over 40 points in a game.

A five-second rule in the NBA means an adjustment for Pickett, which could impact his draft stock.

Best team fit: Los Angeles Clippers

Pickett likely fits best in a system that has built an outside-shooting arsenal, serving a physical guard that can draw defenders and free up shooters.

Led by Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, two of the best 3-and-D wings in the NBA when healthy, the Los Angeles Clippers could fit the bill of a perfect system for Pickett’s playstyle.

Despite injuries costing Leonard and George nearly 30 games each, the Clippers’ 37.9% clip from 3-point range still finished second in the league this past season.

Pickett helped transform Penn State into one of the nation’s top shooting teams in 2022-23 and could provide similar help to a franchise hoping to finally get over the hump and compete for a championship.

Player comparison: Malcolm Brogdon

A bigger guard at 6-foot-5 and just over 220 pounds, Malcolm Brogdon was never known for his speed and overwhelming athleticism over his career at Virginia. Despite this, he’s carved out a very solid NBA career with an ability to do just about anything.

In many ways, Pickett is similar to Brogdon, relying on strength and physicality to create open looks or windows for teammates. With good size comes versatility to play either guard spot and contribute in the paint as a rebounder.

Pickett immensely improved his shooting this past season, hitting 50% of his attempts from the floor and 38% from 3-point range, similar to Brogdon’s 45/39% clip in his senior year with the Cavaliers.

At 23 years old leading up to the 2016 NBA Draft, Brogdon’s age was a concern in his resume, as is with Pickett. However, it’s likely that dozens of scouts regret passing on Brogdon and letting him slip into the second round.

