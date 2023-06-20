Penn State men’s basketball draft profile | Seth Lundy’s a legitimate 3-and-D prospect

From the beginning of his college career, Seth Lundy had always looked to have the attributes of an NBA player but lacked the consistency over an entire season to rise to national relevance.

In 2022-23, everything locked into place for Lundy, who became one of the nation’s most efficient scorers and perimeter defenders to help lead Penn State to its first NCAA Tournament win in two decades.

Lundy’s draft stock only rose after the season’s conclusion, defining himself as one of the top shooting wings in the NBA Combine.

Now playing the waiting game, Lundy and ex-teammate Jalen Pickett will look to become the first Nittany Lion duo to be drafted in the same year in program history.

Metrics

Position: Forward

Age: 23

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 220

Wingspan: 6-foot-10 ¼

Projected draft range: Second round

Scouting report

In a 59-56 loss against Rutgers on Feb. 26, Lundy shot 1-for-16, missing all 11 of his 3-point attempts in what was likely the worst shooting performance of his lifetime.

The following game, Lundy hit 4-of-9 of his 3-point attempts and scored in double-figures in seven of Penn State’s final eight games of the season. He ended the year as one of only five Division I players to tally at least 10 points and six rebounds per game while shooting at least 50% from the floor, 40% from 3-point range and 80% from the free-throw line.

Through adversity, Lundy never cracked and has only built on his stock since declaring for the draft.

At the combine, Lundy ranked near the top of almost every shooting drill, his 83.3% having led all participants in the off-dribble break left drill. His 3.15-second three-quarter sprint finished No. 5 among all participants.

There aren’t many 3-and-D prospects in this year’s draft with as high efficiency across the board as Lundy.

A sniper from beyond the arc, Lundy and fellow Penn State wing Andrew Funk were the only two Big Ten players to make at least 40% of their 3-points attempts this past season.

Lundy’s stroke is smooth, and his defense is secure, quietly defining himself as one of the conference’s top perimeter defenders despite never being nominated for an All-Big Ten Defensive Team honor.

Best team fit: Cleveland Cavaliers

Led by two of the Eastern Conference’s top guards in Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, as well as two staunch big men in Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, the Cleveland Cavaliers are young and trending in the right direction.

The only piece Cleveland seems to be missing is a 3-and-D threat with stellar shooting ability who can lock down the perimeter on the other end. Enter Lundy, one of the nation’s most efficient shooters with a knack for consistent perimeter defense.

Caris Levert has been the Cavaliers’ primary wing for the past 1.5 seasons, but he’s now a restricted free agent and expected to receive a healthy offer that Cleveland may not be able to match.

The team’s other wings include Cedi Osman, Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade, all good but not outstanding options as the franchise attempts to claw for a championship.

Lundy, who already has a relationship with ex-teammate and current Cavalier Lamar Stevens, could be a potential replacement for Levert if Cleveland lets him walk.

Player comparison: Caleb Martin

Miami Heat wing Caleb Martin is weeks removed from his stellar Eastern Conference Finals performance in which he shot 60% from the floor and 48.9% from 3-point range against the Boston Celtics.

While elevated, this is the type of shooting production Penn State came to expect from Seth Lundy, who shot at least 50% from deep in over a dozen games this past season.

Martin’s 6-foot-5 height with a 6-foot-10 wingspan is spot on to Lundy’s and both use their length to help defend the perimeter.

Despite scoring less per game, Lundy’s college efficiency exceeds that of Martin’s, who went undrafted in 2019.

After a strong performance at the combine, Lundy should expect to hear his name called on Thursday, but is still flying under the radar on many draft boards.

