Penn State men’s basketball coach Mike Rhoades hopes veteran transfers help gel new-look team

Penn State’s brand the past three seasons has been veterans taking over and doing most of the work and even with a new coach, it’s no different.

New coach Mike Rhoades, like Micah Shrewsberry, brought in a whole new team. Rhoades brought in more transfers than Shrewsberry with 15 new players, but all of them have a purpose, he said.

“We wanted to get the best players we could but most importantly [players] that fit what we want to do in — as I call it — our family,” Rhoades said. “Guys that are going to play for the name on the front more than the name on their back.”

Rhoades said a point of emphasis was to have class balance, meaning he didn’t bring in too many of one class, but most of the players he brought in were veterans.

One of the main veterans is senior guard Ace Baldwin Jr., the reigning Atlantic 10 Player of the Year. Baldwin Jr. followed Rhoades to Penn State from VCU, and he knows his role of being the leader and the go-to guy on the team is still the same.

“I don’t feel like there is pressure,” Baldwin Jr. said. “I’m built for this. That’s exactly why I came here to be that type of guy, so I just got to be myself and win.”

Rhoades brought in more of a supporting cast in veteran juniors Puff Johnson from North Carolina and Nick Kern Jr. from VCU.

Johnson, a wing, played multiple games at a high level for the Tar Heels and played in the National Championship in 2022. Kern Jr., a guard, played in 66 games at VCU, too.

The former blue blood member said one of the biggest things he brings to the table is his experience.

“Knowing how to win games is huge, especially in the Big Ten,” Johnson said. “It’s going to be even bigger just because of how good the talent is here. Knowing how to win games is huge. Winning is a mindset, and winning can be a habit, too.”

Even though the team is mostly made of veterans, there are still five underclassmen on the roster. One of the roles Rhoades wants the veterans to have is helping the next generation of Penn State players.

Two of the players to not see too much action last season were forwards Demetrius Lilley and Favour Aire. Both of them stand over at 6-foot-10 and have the potential to be Penn State’s next big man.

Rhoades hopes bringing in veteran Georgetown big Qudus Wahab, will help the two youngsters.

“I say use your veteran savvy to help these guys,” Rhoades said. “He has a lot of miles on that body and a lot of experience so share it with everybody.”

Rhoades has seen Lilley make significant strides in the offseason with getting in better shape because Rhoades told him if he didn’t then he wouldn’t play. Aire is also still developing, Rhoades said.

“Both of those guys are good teammates,” Rhoades said. “They play with good motors.”

The team might be a bunch of players that have never played together before, and Rhoades acknowledged that it’s going to take time, especially since summer practices just started.

However, the new coach has liked what he has seen so far from his players when it comes to trying to work together.

“I've been very happy with everybody's approach and commitment to that building relationships and trust,” Rhoades said.

