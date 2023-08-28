Penn State men’s basketball aids community at annual Food Truck rally

Though they’ve yet to debut inside the Bryce Jordan Center, some of the Nittany Lions’ newest additions have already begun acclimating themselves off the court.

Housing Transitions’ annual Food Truck Rally in the Valley took place on Aug. 27, and this year’s event saw five Penn State hoopers get involved.

D'Marco Dunn, Zach Hicks, Puff Johnson, RayQuawndis Mitchell and Ace Baldwin Jr. were on South Allen Street for the fundraiser, in addition to a meet-and-greet.

The players also walked around and spoke with fans while chronicling the day’s events with a vlog. Baldwin, who seemed to do most of the recording, said “hopefully, everybody can see it,” once completed.

Dunn said part of the reason he spent his afternoon downtown was to begin contributing and giving back to Happy Valley and its residents.

“I think it’s just good to put your face in the community and interact with the new fans and the Penn State community as a whole,” Dunn said.

The guard and his teammates’ participation in the rally came courtesy of their involvement with Happy Valley United — Penn State’s NIL collective.

Created earlier this year, Happy Valley United serves as a resource for student athletes to find opportunities like the one presented to the basketball team.

When the NCAA implemented NIL rules into its landscape, it allowed players to profit off things, such as jersey sales and endorsement deals.

However, the change also allowed for more flexibility to participate in community events. The increase in options and incentives has allowed many student-athletes to aid the community more regularly.

Hicks said this provides a chance for players to build connections outside of their chosen sport.

“Events like this show who we are truly as people,” Hicks said. “Most people don’t really get to see us outside of basketball, so when we come to events like these and interact with the people it just brings in more love.”

The program is on the rise following its NCAA Tournament run last season and support could continue swelling should this fresh-cast experience further success.

As Dunn and Hicks said, appearing at events like Housing Transitions’ can certainly help further motivate fans to show up and cheer for the blue and white.

Johnson, who transferred away from North Carolina alongside Dunn, knows how much a passionate basketball fanbase can help prop up a team. Of course, it may take Penn State time to amass a hoops following similar to the one in Chapel Hill.

Nonetheless, Johnson said he’s confident the team will earn support as long as the Nittany Lions are finding success.

“I’d say there are a lot of similarities and differences, one’s known for football, one is known for basketball,” Johnson said. “But fans are fans, so we just got to win some games and people will come out.”

