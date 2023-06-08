 Skip to main content
North Carolina transfer D’Marco Dunn announces transfer to Penn State men’s basketball

Rhoades Press Conference, Rhoads

Mike Rhoades, the new head coach of the Penn State men’s basketball team, speaks at a press conference on Thursday, March 30, 2023, held at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pa.

 Ryan Bowman

Penn State filled its final scholarship spot Thursday evening.

Former North Carolina guard D’Marco Dunn announced his transfer to Happy Valley via Instagram.

Dunn played for the Tar Heels for two seasons, averaging 1.9 points in 7.4 minutes across 50 appearances.

The guard was a 4-star recruit out of high school and the 45th-best player in the ESPN 100.

With the addition of Dunn, Penn State’s roster is officially filled out for the 2023-24 campaign.

