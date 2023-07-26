New route, same destination I Penn State men’s basketball boasts significant NCAA Tournament experience

The historic 2022-23 season won’t be forgotten anytime soon in Happy Valley.

Penn State reached March Madness for the first time since 2011, and later saw Jalen Pickett and Seth Lundy become the first pair of Nittany Lion teammates selected during the same NBA Draft.

Of course, this resounding success came with consequences. Former coach Micah Shrewsberry left for Notre Dame, thus causing many players to follow suit and enter the transfer portal.

Oftentimes, when a school experiences sudden overhaul, it takes a step back and falls from the limelight. However, Penn State wanted no part of that.

By hiring former VCU coach Mike Rhoades, the school signified its commitment to building a competitive team in the immediate future.

Rhoades, a native Pennsylvanian, affirmed his desire to contend by highlighting the magnitude of Penn State’s program.

“I didn't come back here because it's my home state, I came back here because I want to win,” Rhoades said. “And I want to win in the Big Ten, I want to win at a cool university like Penn State.”

Rhoades made three NCAA Tournament appearances during his six years at VCU and is expected to eventually do the same in his new position.

With 10 new players joining the team, this might take time. Nonetheless, the blue and white already possess winning experience despite the shakeup.

Penn State rosters seven players who’ve previously taken the court during March Madness. Keeping that in mind, Rhoades said he’s not worried about the skill level of his group. Rather, he’s focused on their collective chemistry.

“Basketball is the easy part, that’s why we’re all here,” Rhoades said. “It’s dealing with different ages of young men, different personalities, that’s the neat thing for me.”

This notion describes his projected starting backcourt of Ace Baldwin Jr. and Kanye Clary perfectly.

Despite each making their tournament debuts last season, the duo is at very different points in their journeys.

Baldwin, along with Nick Kern Jr., transferred from VCU to Penn State to remain alongside Rhoades.

Entering his senior season, the destructive two-way point guard carries tenure and familiarity with the team’s system.

As such, the reigning Atlantic 10 Player of the Year will shoulder a leadership role as Penn State aims to find its identity. Baldwin said he recognizes this responsibility.

“I feel like, as a point guard, I got to be more vocal,” Baldwin said. “Being a funny guy, bring that energy around even when a teammate is down, bring them up.”

Baldwin isn’t stepping into a new spotlight as a leader, as he had a similar role with the Rams. He’ll be leading many new additions, so he still faces change despite remaining with Rhoades.

Even considering these differences, Rhoades said Baldwin’s work ethic and personality will shine through.

“Ace has a great feel with people,” Rhoades said. “His competitiveness, I think, really leaks to everybody else. I think Kanye is like that too, he’s a super competitive kid.”

Clary is coming off of a freshman season where he was a mainstay off the bench for the Nittany Lions. Despite his youth, it sounds like his work ethic has impressed his new coach.

One of the few remaining members from last year’s squad, Clary said he’s motivated to continue establishing Penn State as a threat.

“I don’t really see it as pressure, I see it more as a standard, especially how well I ended the year,” Clary said. “So I’m looking forward to building on what we did last year and keeping it going.”

Only logging 15 total minutes during The Big Dance, a potential second March Madness appearance should see Clary contribute much more.

His continued offensive growth will be essential in order for this new backcourt to function the way Rhoades envisions.

Already a quick and proficient attacker, Clary said one of his goals is expanding his scoring repertoire.

“My mid range was pretty good last year, but I think improving my range at the three would be a big part of improving my game this year,” Clary said.

After nailing 29.4% of his attempted triples in 2022-23, becoming more of a three-level scorer would set Clary up for success. This would give Baldwin, a very willing passer, another reliable option to find for a big shot.

Whether it’s Clary and fellow returnee Jameel Brown, or the pair of VCU additions, there is already established chemistry and tournament experience in place.

But it’s the additions of Puff Johnson and D’Marco Dunn, which most significantly add to these themes.

While Penn State and VCU possess recent March Madness experience, neither made it far once there.

Significantly, Johnson and Dunn are transferring over from North Carolina, a team that made it all the way to the National Title Game in 2022. The Tar Heels would come close to greatness, falling 72-69 to Kansas in the championship bout.

While Dunn, a rising junior, may fight for a rotation spot, it’s Johnson’s addition that will be most impactful.

The 6-foot-8 senior was a foundational bench piece for Hubert Davis, and will likely step into a starting role in State College.

Adjusting to larger expectations could present challenges, but the move to Pennsylvania should provide added stability and comfort for Johnson.

Similar to Rhoades, the Moon Township, Pennsylvania, native will enjoy a bit of a homecoming with Penn State. Johnson said seeing his loved ones will be much easier going forward.

“For me, this is closer to home. In my three years at UNC, I barely came back to Pittsburgh to see my family,” Johnson said. “That’s the biggest difference for me so far.”

Besides postseason experience and ties to the area, Johnson also brings a defensive-minded skillset on the wing that fits Rhoades’ desired style of play.

“We don’t have to tell him to practice really hard, we don’t have to tell him to play hard,” Rhoades said of the forward. “Nowadays, that’s a gift.”

Johnson’s tough style contrasts his brother Cameron’s, as the elder Johnson has always been known primarily for his sharpshooting.

While the new Nittany Lion is a much different player, it doesn’t negate the background he and his family have. His father, Gilbert Johnson, also played collegiately at Pittsburgh.

Considering the pedigree inside that household, Rhoades said he notices the importance Puff places on the game.

“He’s maybe one of the most excited players on our team,” Rhoades said. “He’s a high-level kid on and off the court. You can tell he’s been around a basketball family.”

Besides lifelong dedication, Johnson also knows what postseason success looks like at the college level.

Johnson said thus far, in his early beginnings at Penn State, he’s tried to encourage teammates and instill a winning culture in the locker room.

“Winning is a mindset and can be a habit too,” Johnson said. “So I’m just trying to bring that to the table, bring as much experience as possible and just work hard every day.”

Johnson’s gym rat approach will make him a key cog in Rhoades’ defensive scheme.

Last year, VCU finished with the nation’s 8th best defensive rating, highlighting the ball-stopping skills Rhoades harnesses.

Conversely, Penn State finished 240th in the same metric, as it instead made its bones through its ability to create space on offense.

A stylistic change is imminent, and Johnson will play a notable role. However, the most crucial piece in this new look will likely be fifth-year senior Qudus Wahab.

Wahab is yet another addition with a tournament berth on his resume, as he scored 20 points and snagged 12 rebounds for Georgetown in a Round of 64 loss in 2021.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

At 6-foot-11, Wahab grants the blue and white an anchor on defense it simply didn’t have during Shrewsberry’s tenure.

Highlighted by 1.6 blocks per game in 2021, Wahab holds career averages of one block and 0.4 steals per contest.

After blocking just 2.1 shots per night last season, having a true paint presence will be a fresh sight for Penn State come fall.

The trio of Wahab, Baldwin and Johnson are veterans Rhoades can trust to bring maturity and leadership. Additionally, young players like Clary and Kern have already been placed in winning environments and have bright futures ahead of them.

With productive traits instilled, the concept of another Penn State playoff run cannot be ruled out.

Now, Rhoades isn’t putting pressure on this group quite yet. Prior to a pair of exhibition games abroad in August, the coach said he’s hoping to get a feel for how the team is gelling.

“It’s easy in the summer because there is no adversity,” Rhoades said. “In the next few weeks, we’re going to the Bahamas. I'll understand our team a little better with that.”

While he won’t mark down a concrete goal, the habits he and Johnson alluded to are already unveiling themselves. Rhoades said this has him eagerly awaiting the start of the season.

“I love how hard we compete, I love how hard we practice. I really like how well these guys get along,” Rhoades said. “We’ve got to establish our program, and I’d like to see how good we can be.”

MORE BASKETBALL CONTENT