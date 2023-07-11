Mike Rhoades wants to ‘win the Big Ten,’ sustain success for Penn State men’s basketball

Mike Rhoades is just 103 days into his tenure as Penn State’s head coach and only began leading full-team practices last Wednesday, but he already has his sights set on one notable goal.

“I came here because I want to win,” Rhoades said Tuesday. “I want to win the Big Ten.”

The vision is simple, but the road to get there is anything but. For the most part, the Nittany Lion roster has never played together, coached by a staff most of the players met just months ago.

A slither of momentum still lingers after nearly winning last season’s Big Ten Championship and advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. But with only three returning scholarship players from last year’s squad, Penn State has completely rebuilt while attempting to keep its pace.

The program is just two weeks removed from seeing two players, Jalen Pickett and Seth Lundy, selected in the NBA Draft. As national presence grows with more alumni in the professional level, the Nittany Lions have set an expectation for themselves that will likely need to be met to sustain success.

“What we want to do is make it successful winning basketball,” Rhoades said. “I'm not sure those guys get drafted if they didn't have the season they had as a team. Because at the next level, no matter how good of a player you are, can you impact winning?”

To win at Penn State, a program that recently appeared in its first NCAA Tournament in over a decade, has historically been a challenge. But having hauled in one of the top transfer classes in the country, Rhoades has a group that could immediately compete if all goes well in preseason practices.

Ace Baldwin Jr. followed Rhoades from VCU after winning last season’s Atlantic 10 Player of the Year and has no problem leading the team as its star point guard in an attempt to sustain a winning culture.

“I’m built for this,” Baldwin said. “This is exactly why I came here — to be that type of guy. So I feel like I just gotta be myself and win… being a funny guy, bringing that energy around even when a teammate’s down.”

With Baldwin on board, Rhoades already has a go-to leader who understands his philosophy, especially on the defensive end. Baldwin averaged 12.7 points, 5.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game last season. He also won Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year.

“My relationship with Ace is well past basketball now,” Rhoades said. “He’s one of my point guards, and we've won a lot of games together. But I want to see that dude succeed in life. That's really, really important to me. Every phase of his life he's improved on since he's been with us and I'm really proud of him for that.”

On paper, the Nittany Lions have a strong core. Baldwin and fellow VCU transfer Nick Kern Jr. have both thrived in Rhoades’ system while forwards Puff Johnson, Qudus Wahab and Zach Hicks have played meaningful roles for notable high-major programs.

Johnson, a staple of UNC’s bench over the last four seasons, is already making steps to establish a culture in Penn State’s locker room just months after arriving on campus.

“We're gonna be the team that's gonna attack other teams, and we're gonna be the team with a chip on our shoulder, and we're gonna come here and just give it our best and not leave anything on the table,” Johnson said.

Due to a lack of experience from player to player and player to coach, it’s unclear what to expect from the Nittany Lions once the season begins.

What is clear is that more work is likely needed for Rhoades to accomplish his ultimate goal of winning consistently, and he can’t do it alone.

Penn State will need all hands on deck in every facet of its program if it hopes to turn the NCAA Tournament from a goal to an expectation, which means investing in NIL and off-court areas.

“We’re decent with NIL,” Rhoades said. “We’ve made it a point of emphasis. I want it to be here… We know the world we live in. To be competitive, we have to have a strong NIL, and we’ve put things in place that have helped us very quickly, and I’m very proud of that.”

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE