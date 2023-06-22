 Skip to main content
Jalen Pickett and Seth Lundy become Penn State men's basketball's first duo taken in same NBA Draft

PSU Men's basketball vs. Wagner, Lundy, Pickett

Penn State forward Seth Lundy (1) and guard Jalen Pickett (22) chase after a loose ball during the Penn State Men's Basketball game vs. Wagner at the Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Seahawks 74-54.

 Chloe Trieff

Seth Lundy and Jalen Pickett made history in the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday night, becoming the first Penn State duo selected in the same draft.

Lundy and Pickett also mark the Nittany Lions' first draft picks since Tony Carr in 2018.

Pickett went first with the No. 32 overall pick to the Denver Nuggets while Lundy followed shortly after at No. 46 overall to the Atlanta Hawks.

Pickett led Penn State with 17.7 point per game during the 2022-23 season while Lundy followed closely behind with 14.2.

The two have gone from playing aside one another to now playing potentially against each other in the NBA.

