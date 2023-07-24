How to watch the Happy Valley Hoopers for the 1st round of the Tournament

Penn State’s Happy Valley Hoopers make its The Basketball Tournament debut on Monday.

Happy Valley, made up of numerous former Nittany Lions, takes on the Nerd Team at 4 p.m. on ESPN2 in the first round of the Syracuse Regional part of the bracket.

Here’s the @PennStateMBB alumni’s first round matchup and the FULL schedule for the Syracuse Regional: pic.twitter.com/4l8qIhPuIb — TBT (@thetournament) July 22, 2023

The Happy Valley Hoopers’ roster consists of captain John Harrar, Trent Buttrick, Taylor Nussbaum, Myles Dread, Samuel Sessoms, Curtis Jones, Joshua Reaves, Shepard Garner, Mike Watkins, Jamari Wheeler, Dwayne Cohill and Julian Moore.

If the squad of former Penn State players beats the Nerd Team, then they will play at 8 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN+.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE