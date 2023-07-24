 Skip to main content
How to watch the Happy Valley Hoopers for the 1st round of the Tournament

Men's Basketball vs Michigan State Team Foul

Forward John Harrar (23) and guards Miles Dread (2), Dallion Johnson (23), and Jalen Pickett (22) assemble after a foul call from the referees during the Penn State men's basketball game vs. Michigan State on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. Penn State won 62-58 against Michigan State.

 Regan Gross

Penn State’s Happy Valley Hoopers make its The Basketball Tournament debut on Monday.

Happy Valley, made up of numerous former Nittany Lions, takes on the Nerd Team at 4 p.m. on ESPN2 in the first round of the Syracuse Regional part of the bracket.

The Happy Valley Hoopers’ roster consists of captain John Harrar, Trent Buttrick, Taylor Nussbaum, Myles Dread, Samuel Sessoms, Curtis Jones, Joshua Reaves, Shepard Garner, Mike Watkins, Jamari Wheeler, Dwayne Cohill and Julian Moore.

If the squad of former Penn State players beats the Nerd Team, then they will play at 8 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN+.

