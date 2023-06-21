 Skip to main content
How to watch Penn State men’s basketball's shot at history in the 2023 NBA Draft

NCAA Men's Basketball -Pickett

Penn State Men’s Basketball guard Jalen Picket (22) dribbles the ball in the Penn State vs. Texas A&M at the Wells Fargo Arena on March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. Penn State defeats Texas A&M (76-59).

 Katelyn Supancik

Seth Lundy and Jalen Pickett could become the first duo in Penn State program history to be selected in the same NBA Draft on Thursday.

The first round is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET, broadcasted on ABC, ESPN and the ESPN App. Only ESPN will carry coverage of the second round.

While it’s unlikely either are selected in the first round, the possibility remains that both Lundy and Pickett go in the second.

Any streaming service that carries ESPN or ABC will have broadcasted draft coverage.

