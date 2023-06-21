How to watch Penn State men’s basketball shot at history in the 2023 NBA Draft

Seth Lundy and Jalen Pickett could become the first duo in Penn State program history to be selected in the same NBA Draft on Thursday.

The first round is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET, broadcasted on ABC, ESPN and the ESPN App. Only ESPN will carry coverage of the second round.

While it’s unlikely either are selected in the first round, the possibility remains that both Lundy and Pickett go in the second.

Any streaming service that carries ESPN or ABC will have broadcasted draft coverage.

