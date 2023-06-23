How Jalen Pickett and Seth Lundy fit with NBA teams after Penn State men’s basketball career

History was made in the Barclays Center on Thursday night as Jalen Pickett and Seth Lundy became the first Penn State duo to be selected in the same NBA Draft.

Pickett was selected with the No. 32 overall pick of the second round by the Denver Nuggets while Lundy followed him just after at No. 46 overall by the Atlanta Hawks.

Both played essential roles in helping the Nittany Lions capture their first NCAA Tournament win in over two decades this past season.

Here’s a breakdown of how Lundy and Pickett could fit with their NBA teams.

Jalen Pickett, No. 32 overall, Denver Nuggets

In just two years at Penn State, Pickett solidified himself as an all-time great, becoming the first Nittany Lion selected since Tony Carr in 2018.

The Denver Nuggets, fresh off an NBA Championship, are a team with no shortage of pieces. With that being said, Denver may have seen the last of versatile wing Bruce Brown, who opted out of his contract on Wednesday.

Both Pickett and Brown are listed at 6-foot-4 and over 200 pounds, so it’s not hard to see comparisons between the two.

If Brown ultimately does leave in free agency, Pickett can provide a similar mold for the Nuggets as they attempt to win a second consecutive NBA Finals.

This past season, Denver ranked fourth in the league with a 37.8% mark from 3-point range, scattered with sharpshooters from Kentavius Caldwell-Pope to Michael Porter Jr. to Jamal Murray.

Pickett thrives best in an offense that relies on the 3-point shot, using his size and post-up ability to draw defenders, leaving shooters open from beyond the arc.

Penn State led all high-major teams in 3-pointers last season largely because of Pickett’s ability to space the floor.

Contrary to his role with the Nittany Lions, Pickett won’t be the Nuggets’ primary ball handler and will likely be forced to find new ways to score beyond his “booty ball” technique.

The NBA’s five-second rule coupled with larger opposing defenders could make Pickett’s transition a work in progress. Luckily for Pickett, Denver is one of the top teams in the NBA and doesn’t need him to make an immediate impact.

Seth Lundy, No. 46 overall, Atlanta Hawks

In Lundy, the Atlanta Hawks are getting a complete package.

One the nation’s most efficient shooters a season ago, Lundy averaged career-highs with 14.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per game while shooting 45% from the field, 40% from 3-point and 80% from the free-throw line.

He was one of only two Big Ten players to average at least 40% from beyond the arc last season, the other being teammate Andrew Funk.

The Hawks are a team loaded with young talent in Trae Young, Dejounte Murray and DeAndre Hunter, but have lacked consistent 3-point shooting to make a mark on the Eastern Conference.

Last season, Atlanta ranked No. 25 in the NBA with just 10.8 3-pointers per game. Lundy, a consistent threat from beyond the arc, should help improve that mark.

As good as his 3-point shooting is, Lundy is also a phenomenal perimeter defender who was typically tasked guarding some of the top scorers in the Big Ten.

The Hawks finished No. 23 in the league in defensive efficiency and could use some help on the perimeter, so Lundy knocks out two birds with one stone.

