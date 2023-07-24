 Skip to main content
Happy Valley Hoopers get knocked out in 1st round by the Nerd Team in The Basketball Tournament

PSU Men's Basketball vs. Nebraska, Sessoms

Penn State guard Sam Sessoms (3) attempts to free himself from Nebraska forward Eduardo Andre (35) during the game against Nebraska on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 in University Park, Pa.  The Cornhuskers defeated the Nittany Lions 93-70. 

 Chloe Trieff

It was a very brief appearance for the Happy Valley Hoopers in The Basketball Tournament.

The Happy Valley Hoopers, with a roster filled with former Penn State men’s basketball players, lost to the Nerd Team 54-49 in the first round of The Tournament.

It was a slow start for the Penn State alumni with Mike Watkins getting the scoring started, but the team only scored three points in the first quarter while the Nerd Team scored 17. The three points was the lowest in the history of the Tournament in the first quarter.

Despite the slow start, the Happy Valley Hoopers fought back on the back of guard Sam Sessoms, who finished with 28 points on 11-for-18 shooting.

Sessoms and the Happy Valley Hoopers made it close at the end but didn’t do enough to move on.

