Former Penn State teammates Jalen Pickett, Andrew Funk, Seth Lundy square off in NBA Summer League

From teammates to foes, former Penn State players Seth Lundy, Jalen Pickett and Andrew Funk will square off for the first time tonight in the NBA.

Pickett, Funk and the Denver Nuggets take on Lundy and the Atlanta Hawks at 9:30 p.m. on NBA TV for the two teams’ second Summer League game.

Pickett’s had a great start to his professional debut, playing a whopping 32.6 minutes in his first game while scoring 12 points on 5-for-9 shooting, fitting right into the professional scene.

His teammate Funk, who signed with the Nuggets as an undrafted free agent, didn’t see as much time as the second-round pick.

Funk played a little over 10 minutes but didn’t register a single point on four 3-point attempts.

Lundy saw the fewest minutes out of the three Penn Staters with just nine. Unlike Funk, Lundy did knock down one 3-pointer in nine minutes of action. He also records five boards and an assist.

Both the Hawks and the Nuggets lost their Summer League opener, but after tonight, one of the teams will be in the win column.

Pickett will most likely see the most action on the court out of the three, but Lundy should see an uptick in minutes playing against his former teammates.

Funk could see a couple of minutes too tonight.

It's the Summer League, so there isn’t a clear favorite tonight because it's used for getting the rookies and depth players some action to prepare them for the season.

