Former Penn State men's basketball star passes away at 101

NCAA Men's Basketball vs. Texas- Team

Penn State Men’s Basketball team during a time out in the Penn State vs. Texas at the Wells Fargo Arena on March 18, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. Texas defeats Penn State (71-66).

 Katelyn Supancik

The oldest alum in NBA history passed away.

Stanley "Whitey" Von Nieda, a former star on the Nittany Lions squad and in the NBA, passed away as the oldest living NBA alum in history at 101 years old.

After playing for the Nittany Lions in the 1942-43 season, Whitey enlisted in the U.S. Army during World War II, where he served in the 17th Airborne Division that took part in the Battle of the Bulge.

After the war, Von Nieda played a total of seven seasons for the Lancaster Red Roses, Tri-City Blackhawks, Baltimore Bullets and Lancaster Rockets.

After his playing career, he coached for Elizabethtown, the Lancaster Red Roses and the Hazelton Hawks.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

 

