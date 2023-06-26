Former Penn State men's basketball players receive new numbers

Former Nittany Lions Jalen Pickett and Seth Lundy will be rocking new numbers in the NBA.

After being selected with the No. 32 overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets, Pickett will be wearing No. 24. Meanwhile, Seth Lundy, who was taken No. 46 overall by the Atlanta Hawks, will be wearing No. 8.

Nuggets rookie numbers:Julian Strawther #3Jalen Pickett #24Hunter Tyson #4 — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) June 26, 2023

Pickett wore No. 22 during his two years with Penn State and three years at Siena. Across his collegiate career, he amassed 2,207 points, 780 rebounds and 841 assists. During his final season in Happy Valley, Pickett was named a consensus All-American and helped lead the Nittany Lions to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Lundy wore No. 1 throughout his four years with Penn State, and amassed 1,283 points and 560 boards. The All-Big Ten honorable mention ranks sixth in Penn State history for 3-pointers made.

