 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.

featured

Former Penn State men's basketball players receive new numbers

NCAA Men's Basketball vs. Texas- Pickett

Penn State Men’s Basketball guard Jalen Picket (22) dribbles the ball in the Penn State vs. Texas at the Wells Fargo Arena on March 18, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. Texas defeats Penn State (71-66).

 Katelyn Supancik

Former Nittany Lions Jalen Pickett and Seth Lundy will be rocking new numbers in the NBA.

After being selected with the No. 32 overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets, Pickett will be wearing No. 24. Meanwhile, Seth Lundy, who was taken No. 46 overall by the Atlanta Hawks, will be wearing No. 8.

Pickett wore No. 22 during his two years with Penn State and three years at Siena. Across his collegiate career, he amassed 2,207 points, 780 rebounds and 841 assists. During his final season in Happy Valley, Pickett was named a consensus All-American and helped lead the Nittany Lions to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Lundy wore No. 1 throughout his four years with Penn State, and amassed 1,283 points and 560 boards. The All-Big Ten honorable mention ranks sixth in Penn State history for 3-pointers made.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags