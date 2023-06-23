Former Penn State men’s basketball star Lamar Stevens will return to Cleveland Cavaliers

A former Penn State star continues to find success in the NBA.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens had his team option picked up on Friday, meaning he’ll be sticking around in The Land for a fourth season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are picking up the $1.9 million team option on forward Lamar Stevens for the 2023-24 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2023

Stevens joined the Cavaliers in 2020 after going undrafted following a highly-productive four-year career with the Nittany Lions.

He started a career-best 25 games this past season while contributing to the No. 1 defense in the NBA.

He’ll look to continue elevating his role on a Cleveland team that needs help on the wing.

