 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.

Former Penn State men’s basketball star Lamar Stevens will return to Cleveland Cavaliers

Men's Basketball vs. Minnesota, Stevens (11) face off

Forward Lamar Stevens (11, SR, F) looks toward center court as the game starts during the men's basketball game against Minnesota at the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

 James Riccardo

A former Penn State star continues to find success in the NBA.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens had his team option picked up on Friday, meaning he’ll be sticking around in The Land for a fourth season.

Stevens joined the Cavaliers in 2020 after going undrafted following a highly-productive four-year career with the Nittany Lions.

He started a career-best 25 games this past season while contributing to the No. 1 defense in the NBA.

He’ll look to continue elevating his role on a Cleveland team that needs help on the wing.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags