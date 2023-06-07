Former Penn State men’s basketball star Jalen Pickett can, will carve out an NBA career | Column

Micah Shrewsberry’s departure has caused quite the overhaul for Penn State.

Before the Mike Rhoades era truly kicks off, Shrewsberry’s impact may be felt one more time on June 22.

The 2023 NBA Draft could be a memorable night for the Nittany Lions should both Jalen Pickett and Seth Lundy hear their names called. Penn State has never had two players selected in the same draft class, but this could soon change.

While Lundy has rightfully been touted as someone who’ll fit the NBA playstyle like a glove, Pickett’s future isn’t as clear. It’s increasingly possible he doesn’t get selected, putting this historic moment in jeopardy.

If 58 selections do ultimately come and go without the guard being selected, it will be a huge mistake.

Over the past two seasons, Pickett was the heart and soul of the Nittany Lions’ offense. Following his terrific 2022-23 season, he was honored as a consensus second-team All American.

So why is Pickett not a lock to be drafted? The main reason revolves around his play style.

Known for his unique back-to-the-basket offensive game, affectionately dubbed “booty ball” by some, Pickett primarily scores his points by backing down smaller players who can’t match the strength of the headstrong 6-foot-4 guard.

In the NBA, many players will be capable of standing up to Pickett defensively, causing draft analysts to overlook him.

Additionally, his status as a 23-year-old fifth-year senior limits his stock because teams often look for players who can develop over a longer period of time.

However, this outlook mostly comes from a narrow-minded viewpoint. A closer look at his trajectory reveals how far he’s come and how much room he has to further his game.

Pickett began his career by playing at Siena College, where he instantly became an impact performer.

Across three seasons, he averaged 15 points and 6.1 assists on excellent shooting splits. Thriving within the MAAC conference, Pickett opted to pursue a loftier challenge by transferring to Penn State ahead of the 2021-22 season.

During what was he and Shrewsberry’s first season in Happy Valley, there were growing pains.

Shooting 42% from the field, including an ugly 32% on three pointers, Pickett didn’t seem to be the same all-around point guard he was before. His assists also decreased down to 4.4 a night.

Oftentimes it seemed Shrewsberry knew the offensive threat Pickett could be, so he’d let him do as he pleased with the ball in his hands. But this would lead to Pickett often chewing the shot clock as he searched for the perfect shot.

If he couldn’t get a teammate a strong look, he’d settle for last-second chucks that caused Penn State’s offense to often live by the Pickett or die by the Pickett.

After this up-and-down season, the Nittany Lions adjusted and improved. Come 2023, they elevated their outside shooting by draining 10.4 triples per contest, tying them for the fourth-most in the nation.

Shrewsberry allowed his offense to more resemble the NBA game, and it paid dividends for Pickett. Now surrounded by several knockdown shooters, he had amplified space in the lane to utilize his skills.

If he had the right matchup, he could now barge toward the basket with ease. If the defense stood tough, he’d dish it out to a sharpshooter, like Andrew Funk, instead.

This balanced offense allowed Pickett to light up the stat sheet, averaging 17.7 points and 6.6 assists per game. More importantly, it laid the blueprint for what his game would look like at the next level.

Pickett displayed heightened instincts as a passer and proved he’s not a black hole when he has the ball. When surrounded by the right personnel, his offensive approach generates open shots at a premium and can give an offense an extra type of look that not all guards can bring to the table.

Yes, the NBA has become a three-point first league — but to pretend there aren’t still guards who specialize as slashers and creators would be stretching the truth.

For all the talk about how Pickett is too reliant on his interior play, you’d think he was taking fewer threes than DeMar DeRozan.

On the contrary, Pickett has been willing to launch from deep much more than some think. During the 2021-22 campaign, 4.7 of his 12.4 shot attempts came from three-point range.

As mentioned before, the results of these shots weren’t always pretty. But more recently, Pickett sunk roughly 38% of his treys, albeit on less attempts.

When you watch him shoot, his jumper is smooth. When he does move beyond the arc, he doesn’t look out of place.

There’s no reason to believe he can’t become more of a volume shooter. He’d be far from the first player to expand their range with the help of NBA-level coaches.

On the topic of coaching, it’s worth noting how he wasn’t afraid of being challenged to change his game and fit within the team’s scheme, which is a trait that would endear him to any NBA franchise.

Shrewsberry called upon his lead guard to be the hardest working man on the floor at all times while also asking him to walk back his worst habits. It resulted in a standout season for the school and the player.

In addition to his moxy as a ball handler, Pickett also has increasingly become a workaholic on the other end. Averaging 7.4 rebounds per game in 2022-23, while also remaining a smart team defender, allowed Pickett to ensure he wasn’t just a one-way threat.

In college, Pickett was essentially a star in a role player’s body. Although he’s been a leading man up to this point, he’s well-equipped to adjust to life in a supporting role.

When he takes the floor at the next level, he’ll no longer be able to overpower most defenders thrown his way. Unfortunately, booty ball may become a rare attraction going forward, saved for only the most ideal matchups.

Yet, as long as he remains a strong creator and caring defender, while also taking the steps to get more comfortable outside the arc, the former Nittany Lion will absolutely find success in an NBA rotation.

He has more than one defining skill, and teams would be wise to reconsider before opting to pass on Jalen Pickett come draft night.

