Former Penn State men’s basketball’s Seth Lundy signs contract with Atlanta Hawks

Former Penn State forward Seth Lundy put pen to paper Thursday.

The Atlanta Hawks announced they have signed Lundy to a two-way contract, but the terms of the contract were not disclosed because of a team policy.

We have signed second-round pick Seth Lundy to a Two-Way ContractRead more ⬇️ https://t.co/AgNs8ah7b7 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) July 6, 2023

Lundy was selected in the second round by the Hawks with the 46th overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft.

He was one of two Nittany Lions from the 2022-23 squad to be drafted, joining guard Jalen Pickett, who was drafted a couple of picks earlier by the Denver Nuggets.

Lundy will make his Summer League debut on July 7 against the Sacramento Kings.

