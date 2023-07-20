Former Penn State men’s basketball forward John Harrar signs with Japanese club

From Delco to Japan, former Penn State forward John Harrar has a new home overseas.
Harrar has agreed to a deal with Veltex Shizuoka of the Japanese B.League, the team announced Thursday.
【お知らせ】この度 #ベルテックス静岡 は、#ジョン・ハーラー 選手( @john_harrar )と2023-24シーズン選手契約合意（新規）しましたのでお知らせします。https://t.co/FCEn0ic8VV— ベルテックス静岡【公式】 (@VELTEX_SHIZUOKA) July 20, 2023
Harrar’s move to Japan comes after averaging 9.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game for Spain’s Grupo Alega Cantabria CBT last season.
His 146 games played is the most by a Nittany Lion in program history.
“I am very excited for the opportunity to join the Shizuoka Family,” Harrar said in a statement. “I hope to continue the momentum from last season and will bring my best attitude and effort to this club.
Very grateful for this chance to compete for this club!”
MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE
The Denver Nuggets are giving former Penn State guard Andrew Funk another opportunity.