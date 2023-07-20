 Skip to main content
Former Penn State men’s basketball forward John Harrar signs with Japanese club

John Harrar

After Lamar Stevens left for the NBA, forward John Harrar took over as the face of Penn State basketball.

Harrar dominated in the paint for the Nittany Lions and didn’t shy away from contact.

Penn State opened the 2021-22 season with a home game against Youngstown State, and Harrar got the crowd amped after a big two-handed jam. The Nittany Lions won 75-59.

 Ryan Bowman

From Delco to Japan, former Penn State forward John Harrar has a new home overseas.

Harrar has agreed to a deal with Veltex Shizuoka of the Japanese B.League, the team announced Thursday.

Harrar’s move to Japan comes after averaging 9.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game for Spain’s Grupo Alega Cantabria CBT last season.

His 146 games played is the most by a Nittany Lion in program history.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to join the Shizuoka Family,” Harrar said in a statement. “I hope to continue the momentum from last season and will bring my best attitude and effort to this club.

Very grateful for this chance to compete for this club!”

