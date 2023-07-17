 Skip to main content
Former Penn State forward Lamar Stevens reportedly waived by Spurs

Men’s Basketball vs Illinois, Stevens (11) fadeaway jump shot

Forward, Lamar Stevens (11) takes a jump shot during the game against Illinois at the Bryce Jordan Center on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. Penn State was defeated by the Fighting Illini 62-56.

 James Leavy

The Lamar Stevens era in San Antonio was short-lived.

After previously being acquired on July 6, the ex-Nittany Lion was reportedly waived.

Stevens is coming off the best season of his career with the Cavaliers where he started a career-best 25 games for a 51 win Cleveland squad.

Now a free agent, Stevens will likely be a sought-after defensive minded forward on the open market.

