Former Penn State forward Lamar Stevens reportedly waived by Spurs

The Lamar Stevens era in San Antonio was short-lived.

After previously being acquired on July 6, the ex-Nittany Lion was reportedly waived.

The Spurs are waiving forward Lamar Stevens, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The defensive-minded Stevens averaged 5.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in 62 games (25 starts) for the Cavaliers last season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 17, 2023

Stevens is coming off the best season of his career with the Cavaliers where he started a career-best 25 games for a 51 win Cleveland squad.

Now a free agent, Stevens will likely be a sought-after defensive minded forward on the open market.

