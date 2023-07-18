Denver Nuggets ink former Penn State men’s basketball guard Andrew Funk to Exhibit-10 deal

The Denver Nuggets are giving former Penn State guard Andrew Funk another opportunity.

After appearing in four games for Denver’s NBA Summer League team, Funk has agreed to an Exhibit-10 with the franchise.

Summer League → Signed ✔️ @andrewfunk11 has agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the reigning NBA champion @nuggets 🎯#WeAre pic.twitter.com/prCT96NPQX — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) July 18, 2023

An Exhibit-10 contract is a one-year deal that the team can make a two-way deal prior to the regular season.

Funk’s 112 3-point makes led all high-major players this past season and his 41% mark from deep was tops in the Big Ten.

He averaged 5.3 points, 1.3 assists and 1.0 rebounds per game in the NBA Summer League.

MORE BASKETBALL CONTENT

Three Penn State men’s basketball players who could continue NBA Draft success Penn State made history when it saw two players, Jalen Pickett and Seth Lundy, selected in t…