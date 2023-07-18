 Skip to main content
Denver Nuggets ink former Penn State men’s basketball guard Andrew Funk to Exhibit-10 deal

NCAA Men's Basketball vs. Texas- Funk

Penn State Men’s Basketball guard Andrew Funk (10) shoots the ball in the Penn State vs. Texas at the Wells Fargo Arena on March 18, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa.

 Katelyn Supancik

The Denver Nuggets are giving former Penn State guard Andrew Funk another opportunity.

After appearing in four games for Denver’s NBA Summer League team, Funk has agreed to an Exhibit-10 with the franchise.

An Exhibit-10 contract is a one-year deal that the team can make a two-way deal prior to the regular season.

Funk’s 112 3-point makes led all high-major players this past season and his 41% mark from deep was tops in the Big Ten.

He averaged 5.3 points, 1.3 assists and 1.0 rebounds per game in the NBA Summer League.

