Column | Penn State men’s basketball’s historic draft just one of many right steps forward

Jalen Pickett and Seth Lundy made history Thursday night, becoming the first Penn State duo in program history to be selected in the same NBA Draft. Pickett was selected No. 32 overall by the Denver Nuggets while Lundy went No. 46 overall to the Atlanta Hawks.

Their selections mark the latest in a series of milestones the Nittany Lions have accomplished over the past four months.

In March, Penn State appeared in its first Big Ten Championship and NCAA Tournament since 2011, moving to the second round of the tournament for the first time since 2001.

Despite the uncertainty that comes with a first-year head coach, the Nittany Lions have put the pieces in place for a potentially bright future under Mike Rhoades.

In an age where recruiting is as competitive as it's ever been in both the high school and transfer markets, athletes on the open market want to go somewhere where success is deemed an expectation.

Sure, short-term compensation through NIL deals is likely on the mind of every college athlete in America. But preparing themselves for a future in their respective sport means that much more.

In college basketball, no marketing sponsorship outweighs the attention that comes with playing in the NCAA Tournament.

Pickett’s draft stock likely skyrocketed thanks to tallying 19 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in Penn State’s 76-59 first-round upset over Texas A&M — one of the nation’s top defensive teams this past season.

If competing in the Big Dance is one dream for a majority of budding basketball talents, hearing their name called in the NBA Draft is the other.

The Nittany Lions have established themselves as a program capable of making both dreams come true.

After Micah Shrewsberry’s departure to Notre Dame, Penn State had a decision to make. Instead of returning to old norms of turning a blind eye to basketball, athletic director Pat Kraft chose to invest and hired Rhoades for a hefty sum.

Rhoades’ seven-year, $25.9-million contract places him firmly in the upper half of the Big Ten in annual compensation. Shrewsberry’s contract details were never released, but it’s been reported that he was one of the conference’s least-compensated coaches at an annual rate close to $2 million.

If Rhoades’ contract says anything, it’s that Kraft is hoping to turn momentum from last season into sustained success.

Other investments will need to be made for Penn State to truly compete atop the Big Ten and for a national championship, but Kraft is searching all avenues of potential improvement.

Kraft is “looking at” potentially adding a new practice facility, he told Jon Sauber of the Centre Daily Times in May. The same report notes that the program’s NIL situation is “night and day” to what it was last November.

Success stems from a number of facets in college basketball, but history and consistent investment may be the most important.

With two new faces headed to the NBA, the Nittany Lions are beginning to establish a reputation of turning athletes pro while putting the pieces in place for more to follow.

