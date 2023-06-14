Breaking down Penn State men’s basketball’s complete 2023-24 roster

With one scholarship opening remaining, Penn State made a splash to finalize Mike Rhoades’ inaugural roster by signing former 4-star North Carolina guard D’Marco Dunn on Thursday.

On paper, the Nittany Lions look like a legitimate team that could potentially compete among the Big Ten’s top feeders. Led by the addition of last season’s Atlantic 10 Player of the Year Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State enters the fall with one of the nation’s top overall transfer hauls.

However, it’s difficult to evaluate just how the program will perform with a new coaching staff and a roster that, for the most part, has never played together.

With just under five months until the season’s tipoff, here’s a position-by-position breakdown of the Nittany Lions’ 2023-24 roster.

Guards

A season ago, Penn State’s offense ran almost completely through All-American guard Jalen Pickett, who churned out one of the greatest single-season performances in program history.

With Pickett graduated and off to the NBA, Baldwin Jr. is expected to pick up his role as the Nittany Lions’ lead guard and on-court orchestrator.

One of the nation’s top transfers this offseason, Baldwin Jr., backs up his shifty offensive play with staunch defense, also named last season’s Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year. In terms of overall chemistry, it helps that Baldwin Jr. already has three years of experience under Rhoades.

Behind Baldwin Jr. at point guard will presumably be returning guards Kanye Clary and Jameel Brown, who both have three years of eligibility remaining.

Having averaged 3.7 points and 0.7 assist per game across 32 contests last season, Clary is expected to take a huge step forward in a second season as Penn State’s backup point guard, unless Rhoades decides to go small and start both Baldwin Jr. and Clary.

At the second guard spot is where things get a little dicey. Despite a 5-foot-11 stature, Clary could earn the starting nod. However, transfer additions such as Dunn, former Kansas City star RayQuawndis Mitchell or ex-VCU wing Nick Kern Jr. could prove a better fit.

When it comes to playing experience, Mitchell exceeds both Dunn and Kern, having played for four different programs since 2018. Mitchell’s best collegiate year came last season when he led Kansas City with 17.3 points per game en route to an All-Summit League selection.

Kern, however, brings two years of experience under Rhoades, averaging 5.3 points on a 62% clip and 2.7 rebounds per game last season. He started the Rams’ final 19 games of the year and could be placed in a similar role with the Nittany Lions, but might be a better fit at the three-spot than the two.

Dunn, the program’s last and latest addition, should also see a good bulk of time following two seasons in a bench role for North Carolina. He too could make a potential run at the starting two-guard spot.

Behind Mitchell, Dunn and Kern is Penn State’s lone freshman, Icelandic guard Bragi Guðmundsson, who provides youth and potential, but isn’t likely to see much playing time this season.

MORE SPORTS CONTENT

Forwards

Depending on who gets the nod for the second starting guard spot, small forward is very up in the air with no shortage of options for Rhoades to choose from.

Kern is an obvious option thanks to his multi-year experience in the Rhoades system, which saw him play the three-spot more than the two. But so is Zach Hicks, a full-time starter for Temple last season, who provides length and a 37% clip from beyond the arc.

While unlikely to start, former Lafayette leading-scorer Leo O’Boyle brings scoring upside of his own, hitting over 40% of his 3-point attempts this past year. Penn State fans might remember O’Boyle from his 19-point outing at the Bryce Jordan Center in November, hitting 4-of-5 attempts from deep.

At 6-foot-7 and 210 pounds, O’Boyle is switchable and could also play a role at power forward, as could Hicks, most likely behind former North Carolina forward Puff Johnson.

One of the Tar Heels’ key bench pieces over the past two seasons, Johnson brings three years of experience with one of the nation’s premier programs, playing a major role in a National Championship in 2022.

Johnson stands at 6-foot-8, 200 pounds and should lock up the Nittany Lions’ four-spot nicely.

Center

After a one-year hiatus without a true center, Penn State will pack the paint with highly-experienced former Georgetown big man Qudus Wahab this fall.

Wahab played key minutes for the Hoyas over the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons before transferring to Maryland for 2021-22 and back to Georgetown last season. Despite bouncing around, Wahab has kept consistency throughout.

With a 6-foot-11, 245-pound frame, Wahab gives the Nittany Lions the size they lacked in the paint for all of last season.

Behind Wahab is former Miami (FL) center Favour Aire, who appeared in 14 games last season, and returning big man Demetrius Lilley.

Both Aire and Lilley have seldom played meaningful minutes, but could be in for a boost in playing time behind Wahab this season.

MORE SPORTS CONTENT