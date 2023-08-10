With uncertain exceptions, Penn State traveled to The Bahamas for two exhibition games, marking the program’s first opponents of the Mike Rhoades era.

The Nittany Lions handled business, first by defeating the Bahamas Pirates 113-65 on Tuesday and then knocking off University of Victoria (Canada) 103-77 on Thursday.

With nine transfers, one freshman and three returnees, it’s difficult to pinpoint where exactly the team stands ahead of November.

Here are five takeaways from Penn State’s tropical getaway.

Clary poised for breakout

One of only three scholarship players who returned from Penn State’s 2022-23 NCAA Tournament team, Kanye Clary dazzled at point guard in both exhibition games.

Clary’s speed is unmatched and offers a change in pace from the slower tempo that VCU transfer Ace Baldwin Jr. plays with.

While Baldwin – last season’s Atlantic 10 Player of the Year – was one of the most coveted transfers in the portal this offseason, Clary outshined him in The Bahamas.

Clary tallied 13 points and seven assists on Tuesday, and led the Nittany Lions with 22 points on Thursday. If his performances said anything, it’s that he may be too good for Rhoades to keep out of the starting lineup, potentially setting up a two-point guard system.

Deep-range revival

It was Penn State’s efficiency from 3-point that truly encapsulated its late-season run this past spring. That same consistency was not apparent in the first exhibition game on Tuesday.

Against the Pirates, the Nittany Lions made just over 25% from deep, a combined eight of which came from returnee Jameel Brown and transfers D’Marco Dunn and Zach Hicks.

On Thursday, Penn State found its stroke, making 41% of its 3-point attempts. Hicks, perhaps still hot from two nights prior, went 5-of-7 from deep, while UNC transfer Puff Johnson hit 3-of-4.

Look out for Kern

It was Baldwin who made the most headlines when he transferred from VCU, but fellow former Ram Nick Kern Jr. has exceeded all expectations in his first two games.

Kern led Penn State with 17 points on Tuesday, and added seven rebounds. On Thursday, he tallied 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting, while grabbing six boards, for his second consecutive double-digit performance.

At 6-foot-6, 190 pounds, Kern has the ideal size to take over as the Nittany Lions’ primary wing, although he may need to work on his 3-point shooting in the coming months.

Ball movement

With Clary and Baldwin both on the floor, Penn State’s facilitation was immaculate.

Baldwin rarely scored, tallying a combined eight points in both games, but his vision and passing ability was on full display. He dished out six assists on Tuesday and a team-leading 10 on Thursday.

Clary added five of his own against Victoria, as the Nittany Lions out-assisted the Vikes 28-16.

Lack of post presence

Transfer centers Qudus Wahab and Favour Aire both did not make the trip to The Bahamas, and Penn State’s lack of size down low was widely apparent.

In place of the two, returning big man Demetrius Lilley started both games. He appeared in just five contests as a freshman last season.

When Lilley left the floor, the Nittany Lions played small ball, and were out-rebounded 40-36 against Victoria.

