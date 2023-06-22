2023 NBA Draft predictions | Our picks for Penn State men’s basketball NBA prospects

A pair of Penn State players has never been selected in the same NBA Draft since the event began in 1950.

That could change on Thursday.

Forward Seth Lundy and guard Jalen Pickett shined as one of the top duos in the Big Ten this past season, helping the Nittany Lions capture their first NCAA Tournament win in over two decades.

After strong performances at the NBA Draft Combine, Lundy and Pickett have continued to raise their stock, increasing the likelihood that both are selected Thursday night in Brooklyn.

Here’s a projection of where Lundy, Pickett and sharpshooting guard Andrew Funk could land.

Seth Lundy, forward

Seth Engle: No. 46 overall (Round 2) to the Atlanta Hawks

After three years of considerable playing time and contribution, Lundy took off as a senior this past season, becoming one of the nation’s most efficient scorers.

Lundy ended the year averaging a career-best 14.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, shooting 45% from the field, 40% from 3-point and 80% from the free-throw line.

He and Funk were the only two Big Ten players to shoot at least 40% from deep in 2022-23.

After hitting 8-of-11 3-point attempts across two scrimmages in the NBA Combine, Lundy’s stock soared, all but solidifying himself as one of the draft’s most efficient 3-and-D prospects.

With a 6-foot-10 wingspan, Lundy has good length that helped make him an outstanding perimeter defender in college.

Lundy’s lack of consistency in his first three years in college likely keeps him as a second-round pick, but he absolutely deserves a selection.

Spencer Ripchik: No. 41 Overall (Round 2) to the Charlotte Hornets

Lundy decided the time was right for him to enter his name in the NBA Draft despite having a year of eligibility left.

The senior was Penn State’s do-it-all forward on both ends of the court, with one of the most underrated aspects of his game being his ability to defend.

He held multiple now-NBA players to under single digits like Washington Wizards guard Johnny Davis and led the Nittany Lions in blocks this season.

In the past year, his ability to shoot the deep ball made strides. Lundy shot 40% from deep, which was his best out of the four seasons, and his shooting showed at the NBA Combine, where he went 8-for-11.

Lundy also has a bigger NBA fit size with a 6-foot-6 frame to pair with his ability to shoot and defend.

However, Lundy’s not super young compared to the other prospects and may not have been in the spotlight as much, but has done enough in college and at the NBA Combine to have his name called on draft night.

Jalen Pickett, guard

Seth Engle: No. 48 overall (Round 2) to the Los Angeles Clippers

In just two years on campus, Pickett solidified himself as one of Penn State’s all-time greats, becoming the program’s first All-American since 1955.

Pickett’s All-American honor was just one of the accomplishments he achieved over his Nittany Lion career. This past year, he became the first Division I player to average 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists or more per game while shooting at least 50% from the field since the 1992-93 season.

On Feb. 14, Pickett became the first Penn State player to score at least 40 points in a game since 1961.

His game is slow, and his style is unorthodox, but Pickett has proved his ability as a physical playmaker capable of drawing multiple defenders to space the floor for his shooters.

The Nittany Lions led all high-major teams in 3-point makes last season. While Pickett hit 38% of his attempts from deep, he helped facilitate even more due to posting up and dishing out.

Spencer Ripchik: No. 46 overall (Round 2) to the Atlanta Hawks

Penn State’s main man in 2023 was point guard Jalen Pickett.

His historic 2023 season might have solidified himself on the Mount Rushmore of Nittany Lions or at the very least, the best point guard to wear the blue and white.

Pickett with his “booty ball” led Penn State in scoring, rebounds and assists, making him an All-American, which was one of the first since 1955. He can shoot the 3-pointer and get to the basket with ease.

He racked up numerous other accolades, but now he turns to the NBA. Pickett’s slow booty ball approach won’t really work in the NBA, so he is going to have to adjust.

However, he’s still a great facilitator of basketball and can put a team on his back when it matters most. Other aspects of Pickett’s game may be enough for him to land on an NBA roster, despite his slow game and his older age.

Andrew Funk, guard

Seth Engle: Undrafted

While his name hasn’t been brought up in the NBA Draft conversation nearly as much as Lundy or Pickett, Funk has a shot to land with a team as an undrafted free agent Thursday night.

Funk’s 112 3-point makes led all high-major players this past season and his 41% mark from deep was tops in the Big Ten.

For teams in need of an extra spark from beyond the arc, Funk would potentially be a low-risk, high-reward addition from the open market.

Best team fit: New York Knicks

Spencer Ripchik: Undrafted

Andrew Funk most likely won’t hear his name called on NBA Draft night, but he did enough his final year at Penn State to potentially land on an NBA roster.

Funk took the college basketball world by storm when he went 8-for-10 from deep in Penn State’s upset win over Texas A&M in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The 3-pointer is his specialty and was the best in the Big Ten at 41%. Funk also made most of those at the NBA 3-point line, too.

There are a lot of teams that could use his 3-point shooting, like when he’s on against the Aggies, is really hard to defend.

Best team fit: Houston Rockets

