It’s go time | Penn State sports transfers that round out, strengthen rosters ahead of 2023-24 seasons

So close yet not enough seems to be the way a lot of Nittany Lion sports teams ended their seasons in 2023.

After a rollercoaster of an athletic year, Penn State looked to the transfer portal to round out its rosters.

Whether it was losing a strong veteran core to graduation or the draft or bolstering an already strong roster with the finishing pieces, here’s an in-depth look into some of the most notable transfer portal pickups for Penn State sports this summer.

Basketball

With a new era of Penn State men’s basketball being ushered in with the arrival of new head coach Mike Rhoades, along with the departure of many key pieces of the Nittany Lion starting five, the transfer portal has become the key to success for the 2023-24 season.

A large part of this past season’s NCAA tournament run was the performance of star players Jalen Pickett and Seth Lundy. As both now don NBA uniforms, they leave some wide gaps in the Nittany Lion roster.

Now under Mike Rhoades, the squad sees new life with transfers like VCU’s Ace Baldwin Jr. and Georgetown’s Qudus Wahab.

Baldwin Jr. is coming off of his best season of collegiate basketball, winning honors such as Atlantic 10 Player of the Year and Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year.

With Baldwin Jr. entering his senior season, the 6-foot-1 guard is set to be a pivotal part of this new Nittany Lions team, still under the same head coach with which he saw so much success last season.

With Penn State playing most of the season last year without a prominent big man, Wahab’s arrival in State College could change the entire dynamic of the team.

The 6-foot-11 forward has accumulated 1,030 career points along with 737 career rebounds while at Georgetown and Maryland. A dominant force under the bucket could prove to be lethal along with the offensive power of Baldwin Jr.

With Wahab, however, is the possibility of an inconsistent season. Wahab began his college career at Georgetown, transferred to Maryland for his third season, returned to Georgetown for his senior season and landed at Penn State as a graduate transfer.

If anything, Penn State fans should be wary of the fact that Wahab has been in a new location almost every year of his college career and hope that it has no effect on his play in Happy Valley.

Women’s basketball saw Ashley Owusu transfer in from Virginia Tech, as the first All-American to play under head coach Carolyn Keiger since she took over the program in 2019.

Owusu was sidelined with an injury for much of last season with the Hokies, but achieved many honors during her time at Maryland including 2020-2021 AP Third-Team All-American, and 2021 All-Big Ten First-Team.

As one of the biggest talents the Lady Lions have seen in recent years, Owusu is sure to have a large impact on a struggling program that hasn’t seen a positive record since Keiger took over in 2019.

Hockey

After having a season of unprecedented success end with a loss to conference rival Michigan in the NCAA tournament quarterfinals, Penn State men’s hockey is set to have yet another impressive season, bringing in transfers from across the continent.

With the departure of captain Paul DeNaples, the Nittany Lions looked to the transfer portal to bring in more veteran talent, and found it quickly in Dartmouth transfer Tanner Palocsik.

Palocsik concluded his senior season with the Big Green as team captain and has accumulated 66 points in 93 career games.

Penn State looks to Palocsik to add pressure on defense while also being a capable scorer out by the blue line.

Palocsik earned Second-Team All Ivy-League honors his freshman season with Dartmouth, leading the nation in points by a freshman defender with 24 points in 31 games.

Women’s hockey, coming off of a CHA championship win, added two more strong pieces to its roster from the transfer portal in Brianna Brooks and Alva Johnsson.

Brooks notched 53 points in 87 games with the University of New Hampshire while leading the team last season in power-play goals. The senior forward provides a strong force on offense while being a pillar for the team after earning 2022-2023 Team Co-MVP honors with the Wildcats.

Johnsson, a graduate transfer out of Long Island University, leaves her role as team captain to join a strong Nittany Lion squad. The Swedish defender earned 52 points in 113 games, amassing four NEWHA Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Lacrosse

Following a heartbreaking end to a stellar season, Penn State men’s lacrosse has made a key addition at each position from the transfer portal in order to secure the championship for the Nittany Lions this season.

First, the Nittany Lions added attackman Sean Donnelly from Drexel University. Donnelly scored 33 goals and had 11 assists in 14 games played with the Dragons.

Second, Penn State looked to midfield and added James Dalimonte to its roster. The Muhlenberg College transfer scored 24 goals and added four assists in 15 games played.

Finally, the blue and white rounded out its transfer portal window by adding defender Joe Scarfi. In his final season with St. Lawrence University, Scarfi caused 23 turnovers and contributed one goal.

With these new arrivals to the program, Penn State looks to continue its reign atop Big Ten lacrosse and aims to take the top once again in 2024.

