Five Penn State track and field coaches and athletes set to compete at World Athletic Championships

With the World Athletic Championships --- the world's largest annual track and field competition --- quickly approaching, several Nittany Lions are set to compete for their respective countries.

First, Handal Roban will be representing St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the 800-meter race at the competition this year. He's coming off of third-place finishes in the NCAA indoor and outdoor championships for Penn State.

Former Nittany Lion Isaiah Harris also punched his ticket to Budapest with a second-place finish in the 800 at the USATF Outdoor Championships. He joins Bryce Hoppel and Clayton Murphy as the United States' representatives in the event.

Joe Kovacs will represent the U.S. in the shotput, looking to secure his third career world championship.

On the coaching side, Ryan Foster will be coaching for St. Vincent and the Grenadines while Nate Ott will be on staff with the U.S., Jamaica, Norway and Greece.

