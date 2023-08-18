 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.


featured

Five Penn State track and field coaches and athletes set to compete at World Athletic Championships

Track, Big Ten Outdoor Track & Field Championships, Isaiah Harris

Penn State’s Isaiah Harris looks back at teammate Domenic Perretta in the 800-meter race final during the third day of the Big Ten Outdoor Track & Field Championships at the Nittany Lion Outdoor Track on Sunday, May 14, 2017.

 Max Petrosky

With the World Athletic Championships --- the world's largest annual track and field competition --- quickly approaching, several Nittany Lions are set to compete for their respective countries.

First, Handal Roban will be representing St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the 800-meter race at the competition this year. He's coming off of third-place finishes in the NCAA indoor and outdoor championships for Penn State.

Former Nittany Lion Isaiah Harris also punched his ticket to Budapest with a second-place finish in the 800 at the USATF Outdoor Championships. He joins Bryce Hoppel and Clayton Murphy as the United States' representatives in the event.

Joe Kovacs will represent the U.S. in the shotput, looking to secure his third career world championship.

On the coaching side, Ryan Foster will be coaching for St. Vincent and the Grenadines while Nate Ott will be on staff with the U.S., Jamaica, Norway and Greece.

MORE CROSS COUNTRY COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags