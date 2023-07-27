Five Penn State Athletics players that could dominate the SlamBall court

SlamBall is back in the national spotlight, which means it’s time to consider which current Penn State athletes could make their mark on the wacky sport.

SlamBall is an extreme take on trampoline basketball — and ESPN recently bought the rights to broadcast it for the next two years.

The name of the game is throwing down dunks through a ton of physicality while using trampolines to catapult you between, over and through opposing players.

From newly acquired basketball transfers to well-established wrestling stars, plenty of Nittany Lions have what it takes to perform at a high level on the trampolines.

Here are five of those potential stars.

Qudus Wahab, men’s basketball

The first player on the list is one of those aforementioned Nittany Lion hoops newcomers.

Qudus Wahab is a relentless and enforcing big man with a knack for scoring at and around the basket.

Wahab might not be the most explosive SlamBall prospect, but his length and strong help defense marry well with his impressive post work.

Expect Wahab to collect plenty of blocks and crafty finishes at the rim should he ever choose to hit the trampolines.

Leilani Kapinus, women’s basketball

Leilani Kapinus isn’t the tallest athlete around, standing at 5-foot-10, but trampolines tend to give everyone a chance to dominate in SlamBall.

What makes Kapinus stand out on the court is her physicality and defensive prowess.

She would undoubtedly convert those skills to the trampoline court and become a menace to opposing players.

Despite being a guard, Kapinus ranks ninth in program history with 1.1 blocks per game over her two-year career. Her 2.6 steals per contest back up the claim that she’d be a problem to get by, regardless of the surface.

Greg Kerkvliet, wrestling

The third student-athlete to grace this top five is Cael Sanderson’s heavyweight.

In addition to consistently being one of the top wrestlers in the nation, Greg Kerkvliet was also one of a few collegiate athletes to earn a unique NIL opportunity with the WWE.

Combine this attraction to theatrics with the pure athleticism needed to dominate in wrestling, and you have the perfect candidate for the over-the-top sport of SlamBall.

Not to mention his 285-pound frame that’ll make him a nightmare to face in the air, regardless of if the ball is in his hands.

Ava Piedrahita, gymnastics

Though this may seem like an unconventional pick due to her inherently smaller size as a gymnast, the reasoning for this selection is pretty straightforward.

Ava Pierdrahita is one of the more naturally gifted and trained athletes on this list, purely based on the sport she competes in.

Pierdrahita was the women’s gymnastics team’s only All-American in 2023, doing so in the wildly challenging vault.

If all those in-air flips and twists are any indication, the budding gymnast should be able to seamlessly translate her skillset to a different launch mechanism.

Abdul Carter, football

Another rising star rounds out the SlamBall five.

Abdul Carter was a force to be reckoned with as a freshman and projects to be even better in year two.

His size and quickness would make him a great off-ball defender, but the true intrigue lies in what would lead him to be one of the best primary defenders in the sport’s history.

Carter’s athleticism was on display constantly in 2022, as he jumped to bat balls and shifted past blockers to disrupt or shut down plays on a consistent basis. The Philadelphia native would be near unbeatable on the defensive end.

