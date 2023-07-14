Veteran stars Sophia Gladieux, Mackenzie Allessie set to lead new era of Penn State field hockey

Few athletes at Penn State last year were more dominant than Sophia Gladieux and Mackenzie Allessie.

Gladieux, a forward, and Allessie, a midfielder, both finished top 10 in the nation in points per game, with the former finishing fourth and the latter finishing ninth. “Phia” as her teammates and coaches call her also landed fourth in goals per contest while “Mack” ended third in assists.

While their numbers at an individual level obviously impress, their partnership as a duo has been the driving force of the blue and white for the past couple of seasons, including to the national semifinals in 2022.

No other duo had a higher combined scoring average than Penn State’s, with the star student-athletes combining for 4.33 points per game.

“I think we just gel really well together on the field,” Gladieux told The Daily Collegian. “She plays right behind me. She does a really good job of distributing me the ball, and I think we just really click, and we clicked right away.”

Before they were tightknit teammates, though, Allessie and Gladieux were consistent competitors on multiple different levels.

In 2020, Allessie — who spent her first two campaigns with Ohio State — matched up in the Big Ten Tournament, doing so for a third consecutive game with each team taking one of the previous two.

After the Buckeyes retook the lead early in the fourth quarter, Gladieux scored the match-tying tally in the 53rd minute to eventually send things to overtime.

Just over three minutes into the extra period, Allessie dished out the game-winning assist to end the season for the Nittany Lions.

But even before their dramatic matchups at the collegiate level, the Pennsylvania natives grew up facing off with one another.

“We were never really friends before she came to Penn State,” Gladieux told the Collegian. “The field hockey world’s small, everyone knows everyone, so it’s not like we hated each other. We were just never on the same club team.

“It’s just funny because whenever we play each other, we’re both extremely competitive.”

The rising senior forward went on to provide an anecdote about one of her matchups with her now-teammate in high school when the two fought over a ball that went out of bounds.

With refs split on who should take possession, Gladieux and Allessie began “bickering” with one another along the sideline.

Since that day, the two have come a long way, both on and off the pitch.

“When she came to Penn State, I was so thrilled,” Gladieux said. “I was like ‘finally we can be on the same team and not b---- at each other on the field.’”

Allessie was similarly positive about their connection, pointing to the growth from season to season.

“Our relationship is so strong that you can see it on the field,” Allessie told the Collegian. “It’s going to be so exciting to see how much it’s developed for this third year.”

Whether it's on the field or detached from the sport altogether, Gladieux said she and her friend are often on the same page about things.

Although potentially by a coach’s design, the two even post up next to one another in the locker room.

“We actually have lockers right next to each other, and we’re not supposed to because it doesn’t go numerically, it just so happened [to be] like that,” Allessie said.

One person who’s played an integral role in the careers of both players is current associate head coach Laura Gebhart, who joined the coaching staff before Allessie’s first season in the blue and white.

Prior to being offered the job in Happy Valley, Gebhart said she had every intention of remaining where she was — at Bryant as its head coach.

But when then-coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss came knocking, she said she had to answer the call.

“It’s an offer you don’t turn down to go back to your alma mater,” Gebhart told the Collegian. “It’s a place I love.”

A 2015 graduate of the university, Gebhart is considered one of the best players in its history, earning All-Big Ten first-team and All-American honors during all four of her years.

It’s not hard to imagine the simple connection between Gebhart and her top players, with her being a younger coach and having played for both Morett-Curtiss and new top-dog Lisa Bervinchak Love.

However, that connection runs even deeper between the two four-time All-Americans, who happen to be from the same town in Pennsylvania.

“I look up to her so much,” Allessie said of Gebhart. “She was a huge name down here, and she’s always someone you want to aspire to be like.”

Allessie said her relationship with her coach has grown from simple admiration to viewing her as a mentor and someone who consistently keeps her disciplined.

Similar sentiments were shared by Gebhart when it came to her player, mentioning the hometown connection in addition to an on-field comparison.

“She and I played the same position, so it’s fun getting to share my perspective with her and again challenge her to think about the game differently,” Gebhart said. “It’s a gift to be able to mentor her from a space that I can speak to.”

Penn State’s associate head coach said she pushes both Allessie and Gladieux to continue to improve on the field, but a lot of her energy toward the younger standout has shifted to making her a more vocal leader.

With an immense amount of turnover in important parts of the squad, Gladieux’s team will need that vocality to be on display.

“She’s had a great benefit of having really savvy players behind her and around her to give her instruction and communicate to her, so she’s learned a lot through that,” Gebhart said. “Now it’s her turn to pay that forward and instruct the people beside her and connect with the people behind her.”

The new-look Nittany Lions will be without their third to sixth highest scorers from last year, with all four moving on. In total, 62 of the unit’s 167 points came from those players, with the most significant contributor being Anna Simon with 26.

Along with the expectation that comes with being a leader as a senior came the realization in Gladieux’s mind that her team will look completely different from 2022.

She said this understanding has pushed her to follow that advice after two years of being pushed to improve by Gebhart.

“She knew all my potential that I had, so she was able to see right through any bullshit that I was giving, if I was giving it,” Gladieux said. “When I was younger, a sophomore, I didn’t recognize that right away. But this past year, I was really able to see that she just really wanted the best for me, and she knew how much I could give.”

To go along with stepping up as a leader, Gladieux said a goal of hers for this year is to remain locked in throughout games and maintain a higher work rate on a more consistent basis than in past campaigns.

For Allessie, being a more imposing defender was something she hopes to improve on during her fifth and final collegiate season.

This objective was shared by and expanded on by her new head coach.

“We want her to attack, but there’s certain situations where we might need her to be recovering back and be a defender. So just looking for her one 1v1 defense just to be a little bit more consistent,” Bervinchak Love told the Collegian. “She has a pretty good, high IQ. I think sometimes she just needs to communicate that to her teammates a little bit more.”

Bervinchak Love went on to say Allessie’s return for an extra season was “huge” and added her IQ and experience were things that a team “can’t replace.”

From a coach’s standpoint, there’s always room for players to improve. And in reality, Gladieux and Allessie have proven to be two of the best players in the nation, but they may have to be constantly at their best in 2023 if the blue and white wants to compete at its typical elite level.

Among returning Nittany Lions, rising senior forward Carly Gannon is the only returning multipoint scorer from 2022 outside of the top two.

Aside from those three, soon-to-be junior Caroline Myers and graduate student Kelsey Love are the only other players that tallied a point last year, with each registering one.

“Our senior class next year, most of them have very little playing experience due to COVID,” Bervinchak Love said. The coach went on to name Myers, Gannon, juniors Drew Taylor and Julia Lamb as players she hopes will step up in the fall.

Field hockey, like other team sports, is ultimately reliant on the efforts of the whole squad, but having a pair of top-tier players to lead the charge is certainly a luxury.

So while stepping up in different ways will be important for Gladieux and Allessie, taking yet another step up offensively should also prove to be integral to any success Penn State finds this season.

Regardless of how things play out during her senior year, though, one thing seems certain in the mind of Gladieux.

“Scream it across the whole world, I will be taking my fifth year,” Gladieux said. “I love it at Penn State, I don’t know why you wouldn’t want to take an extra year at a college that you love. That’s a no-brainer.”

