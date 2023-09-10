Sophia Gladieux is growing in confidence for Penn State's field hockey

Penn State’s first weekend in Happy Valley turned out to be successful thanks to senior Sophia Gladieux.

Despite a slow start, the Nittany Lions came out on top and won 4-1 on Sunday.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game,” Gladieux said. “Personally, I knew I would have to step up to the plate and play a little bit harder.”

Gladieux contributed three of the four goals in the match, producing her first hat trick of the season. With that, she racked up nine goals in total for the unit.

The Nittany Lions started out a bit slow, giving up the first goal to Delaware. The goal put them down 1-0 early in the game.

“Setting the tone is huge and today unfortunately (Delaware) set the tone,” Gladieux said. “But I think we do a really good job fighting back.”

This proved to be true in the remaining three quarters.

The senior put Penn State on the board in the second quarter with a powerful reverse shot above the goalies head to tie the game 1-1. Aubrey Semler added one more before halftime to give the unit the lead.

“Delaware really stretched us out in the first quarter, so we adjusted our press in the second quarter,” Penn State head coach Lisa Bervinchak Love said.

Bervinchak Love also pointed out Gladieux’s involvement in the press, saying how she is more engaged and involved than in previous years.

In the third quarter, the Nittany Lions earned a corner. The delivery went to Mackenzie Allessie, who took a hard shot that was deflected by the goalie.

Gladieux was ready for the rebound, slapping the ball in the cage for her second goal of the game.

In the final quarter, Penn State earned another corner with less than two minutes left in regulation.

Gladieux got the ball, and again sent a reverse shot into the far right corner of the cage to complete her hat trick.

“Accomplishing that was super fun to do, especially out here on our home base,” Gladieux said.

Of the blue and white’s 13 shots, Gladieux contributed with four of those.

She isn’t afraid to take more shots, trying to be the difference maker for her team.

“(Gladieuxs’) confidence is growing each game, which is great to see,” Bervinchack Love said.

The Nittany Lions will begin Big Ten play on Wednesday, returning to their home turf to play Rutgers.

MORE FIELD HOCKEY COVERAGE

+2 Penn State field hockey keeps winning streak alive against Delaware The sky was dark and gloomy, but the Nittany Lions players and fans were a shining, bright light.