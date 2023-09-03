Sophia Gladieux, Carly Ganon shine in match between Penn State field hockey, Stanford

Penn State continued its West coast trip at Stanford on Sunday, looking to get a split of the weekend following a tough double-overtime loss to California on Friday.

It was a slow start for the Nittany Lions, but the fifth ranked team in the country turned it on to take down the Cardinal 5-1.

Early on the home team came out strong, controlling the pace of play and putting some pressure on the visiting team.

However, this was long-lasting as the blue and white responded with a push of their own, peppering Stanford keeper Daisy Ford.

The Cardinal’s defense looked leaky, but Carly Gannon and company’s pressure was the key to crack open the game, cashing in on a rebound for her first goal of the season — this gave Penn State a 1-0 lead.

The blue and white kept its foot on the gas, resulting in multiple penalty corner opportunities.

A common theme for the Nittany Lions this season, even with the uptick in pressure and chances, has been their weakness to extend its lead.

The lack of cashing in on opportunities has created the need for comebacks in each of Penn State’s three games this season — a possible reason for dropping two this early in the year.

Regardless of pressure and chances, the first frame closed out staying at a single-goal advantage for the blue and white.

In the second, there was a notable difference in Stanford’s game. cutting off passing lanes and suffocating the Nittany Lions attack.

Even while facing a slight break and an odd-man rush, Ford did not falter in being the last line of defense, making terrific point-blank stops on Penn State’s Aubrey Semler.

Despite keeping the opposition out of their net, it was still a slanted feld for the Nittany Lions, strapping a 10-shot advantage over the Cardinal.

To Stanford, stats are just stats as Gemma Townsend made a terrific play, tapping it past Penn State keeper Brie Barraco. The Cardinal tied things up late in the half with only the second shot for the unit.

The half would close with the blue and white winning the shot competition with 12 against the cardinal and white’s two, but it did not matter as the score was tied at one a piece — magnifying Nittany Lions’ with finishing high-quality chances.

However, Penn State was able to convert on one of those chances in the second half. Just over a minute into the second half, Sophia Gladieux weaved through the Stanford defense and rocketed the ball into the back of the net, leaping in front with a 2-1 lead.

Not stopping there, Gannon finished off a rebound for her second of the game, giving Penn State its first two-goal advantage of the season.

Nearly two minutes later, Gladieux bagged her second of the game — her fifth of the season and the team’s third.

The Boyertown, Pennsylvania native has been on a role for the Nittany Lions, accumulating four goals in two games.

Whatever Lisa Bervinchak Love told the team during halftime paid off as in the blink of an eye, a tied game suddenly became a three-goal advantage for Penn State, winning 4-1.

Seeming to be changing its roots, the blue and white was finished off chances the squad would normally waste in the past.

The rest of the third frame followed the same unison as the first — the Nittany Lions with a barrage of shots, tallying an enormous 19-3 gap.

Both sides made goaltending switches to start the last quarter as Lauren Delgado stepped in for Penn State and Kendall Dowd took over for Stanford.

Even with a couple of changes, it was a sleepy start to the final frame, but a fantastic lead pass by Gannon followed by Drew Taylor’s first career goal, putting the game to bed at 5-1 — resulting in the blue and white accumulating its second win this season.

Penn State improved to 2-2 on the young season as Stanford dropped to 0-3 with all three losses coming against ranked Big-Ten opponents.

The Nittany Lions will journey home on Sep. 8 for their home opener against Kent State.

