Recruiting roundup | A look at Penn State field hockey’s incoming freshman class

Coming off of its 17-4 record, Penn State has a batch of new recruits incoming to reinforce its already bolstered team.

Each of the five incoming freshmen have received school and league honors from their hometowns and are now attempting to make a difference for the Nittany Lions’ squad.

Natalie Freeman

Four-time letter winner Natalie Freeman is bound to make a splash at Penn State as a midfielder and forward.

Freeman graduated from Marriotts Ridge High School, where she was team captain her senior year and helped the Mustangs to a Region I Championship her junior and senior year of high school.

She was a part of the WC Eagles club team and was a three-time selection to the AAU Junior Olympics squad.

Madison Britton

Fellow teammate on the WC Eagles club team, Madison Britton is set to add to her athletic accolades as a midfielder and defender for the Nittany Lions.

Britton was a two-time first team All-Conference selection at Avon Grove High School where she served as team captain her senior year.

On her varsity squad, Britton was the leading scorer many years throughout high school.

Off of the playing field, Britton continued dedicating her life to the sport of field hockey, coaching for her local youth league for many of her teenage years.

Elise DeWan

Four-year starter for Methacton High School, Elise DeWan comes to the Nittany Lions with a rich athletic history in her blood.

With a mother who was an All-American field hockey and lacrosse player at Virginia and a father who was a Penn State football player, DeWan may hope to match her parents’ athletic success.

The freshman from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, comes in as a two-time first team all-state player and could see her skills transfer to the next level to aid this effort.

DeWan helped the Warriors to 57 wins during her four years at Methacton, guiding them to a state quarterfinal appearance in 2021.

She earned All-Area honors her sophomore, junior and senior year, as well as an honorable mention as a freshman.

Emmy McCully

As a state champion for the Lower Dauphin Falcons, Emmy McCully brings a sense of drive to the Nittany Lions.

In her four seasons with the Falcons, McCully helped lead her team to over 80 wins and lettered in each season.

She led the team to three appearances in the state title game as well as three district championships.

The Hummelstown, Pennsylvania, native is also a part of the PA Revolution Field Hockey club.

Hannah Schreckengaust

As the only incoming freshman outside of Pennsylvania, Hannah Schreckengaust comes to Penn State from California as a four-year starter for the San Marcos Knights.

Schreckengaust was named team captain twice, as well as was selected to the All-CIF First Team as a senior and second team as a junior.

In her sophomore and junior season, she won the team’s Most Valuable Player award, to be followed by her team’s Best Offensive Player award her senior year.

