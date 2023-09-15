Penn State's field hockey loses in gritty match versus Rutgers

Here comes the Big Ten.

Penn State had its first conference matchup on Friday, being reminded why the Big Ten is one of the most competitive conferences in the NCAA after the game ended in double overtime.

After four scoreless quarters, the No.12 Nittany Lions went into double overtime with No.10 Rutgers and lost 1-0.

With an actionless quarter, the Big Ten opener got off to a slow start as neither No. 10 Rutgers or No. 12 Penn State could break the ice.

The Nittany Lions had a couple of good passes into the circle, but the Scarlet Knights broke it up, preventing any scoring opportunities.

Rutgers earned the first corner of the game, but Penn State’s defense kept the shot out of harm’s way. It quickly got possession back and earned a corner of its own.

The corner was unsuccessful which was a continuous trend for the next two corners in the first quarter.

The second quarter wasn’t much different for either team.

Neither offense was able to create scoring opportunities with the score being 0-0 at the end of the first half, despite each team putting up seven shots.

Sophia Gladieux and Mackenzie Allessie made up six of the seven shots, trying their best to break open the game and give Penn State the lead.

The blue and white seemed disconnected in the opening quarters of the game with missed passes and a lack of communication.

The Nittany Lions had a difficult time getting past Rutgers goalie Sophia Howard, who garnered five saves before the second half began.

In the third quarter, the Scarlet Knights continued to double team Gladieux, which proved to be effective in the first, keeping her out of the cage.

When Gladieux would force the opportunity to take the shot, it would miss the cage. At the end of the third quarter, two of her seven shots were on goal, showing how Rutgers was locking her up and causing all sorts of problems.

As regulation time ticked down, possession remained split throughout the fourth quarter with the score still stuck at 0-0.

Earning a corner at the four-minute mark, Gladieux shot it into the cage, but a penalty occurred before the goal, not counting the goal.

At the end of regulation, neither team was able to find the cage and the contest headed to overtime.

After Gladieux got a green card, Rutgers had a big opportunity with five minutes left in the first overtime period. Penn State’s defense was able to withstand the storm until Gladieux rejoined the field.

The first overtime ended the same as the previous four quarters, leading to the second overtime period.

Three minutes into the second period, Rutgers got the ball into the circle and scored off of a rebound, writing off the end to a hard-fought game.

