Penn State gets ready to keep its game-winning streak against California, Stanford

Coming off its latest win, Penn State is preparing to continue its streak against the University of California.

“It’s an exciting weekend,” Penn State head coach Lisa Bervinchak-Love said. “I think that this team will work hard and rise to the challenge .”

California

The Bears are coming off a three-game losing streak.

Last season, the University of California strengths lied within their defense, saving 97 goals with opponents having a .635 shots on goal percentage.

However, on the offensive side, the Bears struggled, scoring 28 goals in 168 shots and finishing on with a record 0f 4-11.

Penn State scored a total of 61 goals last season while holding opponents to only scoring 24.

The biggest returning player for the blue and gold will be senior forward Kiki de Bruijne, who scored eight goals last season.

The Nittany Lions’ top scorer from last season, Sophia Gladieux, will rival de Bruijne for goals in this game. Gladieux ended last year with 23 goals, seven of them being game-winners.

The last time the unit faced the blue and white was in 2019. The Nittany Lion’s fell to California, losing in overtime.

California tied the game off a penalty corner four minutes into the final period. The Bears got the win in overtime, ending with a 4-3 victory.

Both of Penn State’s losses to California came in overtime, but the unit has a chance to redeem itself heading into this game.

Stanford

Two days later, the Nittany Lions will face Stanford University. The only time these two teams played was back in 2009.

It was a home game where the blue and white as the unit gained the win with a score of 3-1.

Stanford is coming off last year with a 10-9 record. Last season, the red and whites top scorer, Haley Mossmer, had a total of 23 points. She is returning this year as a senior and ready to face the Nittany Lions.

Keeper Kendall Dowd only played a total of 65 minutes but made every second count while facing 17 shots and only allowing two goals in her freshman year. She’s returning as a sophomore and ready to face Penn State.

Stanford is also coming off the past weekend with a losing streak, giving Penn State hope for a successful weekend.

