Penn State field hockey wins overtime triller against American

Following a tough loss Friday, Penn State traveled down to Washington, D.C. to take American University Sunday.

Coming into the game, both the No. 5 Nittany Lions and Eagles had one game under their belts. While the blue and white lost to Virginia 2-1, American came out with a 5-1 win over Ohio.

Despite the strong play from keeper Bryn Underwood, Penn State fought off an upset bid by American in overtime..

Right from the jump Penn State pressured the home team, swarming the opponent with each offensive zone entry.

The odd times that American did get a touch, the Nittany Lions suffocating defense forced a quick turnover, jumpstarting a rush the other way.

It took nearly 10 minutes for the game to see its first shot on goal, but that seemed to open up the game.

Ella Jennes had a great chance, but American keeper Bryn Underwood made a fantastic save, denying another try seconds later as well.

The Nittany Lions kept up the offensive-zone pressure, earning a corner penalty, but Mackenzie Allessie’s ripped shot was turned aside by Underwood.

Despite five first-quarter shots for the blue and white, the opening frame closed out scoreless, mainly due to the solid play by the American keeper.

The second quarter opened a bit more evenly, with a more back-and-forth nature, including a few rushes for American that Penn State squashed.

The momentum continued to build for the Eagles, recording its first shots on goal with Brie Barraco standing tall on a couple of great chances by Rebecca Bonness.

The pressure built up and finally bubbled over for American as Alyssa Freeman would put the Eagles on the board first.

Despite the solid play by Barraco, there was nothing she could do on the goal — a crisp passing play led to a stellar redirection into the back of the net by Freeman, leaving Barraco sprawling across the goal.

American did not take long to take back the pace of play in the second half as Emilia Winkler weaved through a number of Penn State defenders, sneaking one past Barraco and putting the home squad up two.

Halfway through the third, the Nittany Lions found their legs and regained the pressure they maintained in the first.

In the span of two minutes Penn State found itself three corner penalty opportunities, two of which resulted in great saves by Underwood, but the momentum continued to build.

With under five minutes to play, the Nittany Lions pressure finally paid off. Reigning Big Ten Player of the Year Sophia Gladieux served a backhanded shot, putting the blue and white on the board.

The opening minutes of the final quarter was the same story; the Nittany Lions swarmed over their opponent, forcing turnovers and creating chances for themselves.

The stars for the blue and white stepped up again, this time the midfielder Allessie tying the game up after a number of crafty moves, cashing in just over three minutes into the fourth.

In the closing seconds the Penn State challenged, but ultimately 60 minutes were not enough to decide a winner, leading the two squads into overtime.

It didn’t take too much extra time for Penn State as Allessie found herself in close and fired a backhanded shot past Underwood, winning it for the blue and white.

The Nittany Lions picked up their first victory of the season and the first career win as head coach for Lisa Bervinchak Love, improving to 1-1 on the season.

Penn State will stay on the road as it heads out West to take on California on Sep. 1.

