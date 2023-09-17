Penn State field hockey starts slow, but ends strong in win against Bucknell

After losing a heartbreaker in double overtime on Friday, No. 12 Penn State welcomed in Bucknell on a rainy day in State College.

Both the Nittany Lions and the Bison dropped games by a single goal on Friday as both looked to garner a win on Sunday.

It was a tale of two halves for the blue and white as a mediocre first half gave way to a much better second in a 2-1 win over Bucknell.

Under gray skies and low clouds, the play for the first 10 minutes of the game was just as dreary as the weather.

The two sides went back and forth with neither the home team or the visiting team able to muster anything.

With just under three minutes to play in the first quarter, the game saw its first quality chance of the day with an outside shot by Lily Neilson that was turned away by Penn State keeper Brie Barraco.

The play returned to its slow-paced style before the horn sounded, ending the first quarter.

Whether it was the bad weather or gameplay styles, the match was uneventful in the opening frame, making the most exciting play a shot just wide.

Luckily for the crowd, the second quarter had a much better pace of play with multiple corner penalties taking place in the first five minutes.

Mackenzie Allessie had two chances on the corner penalties, both turned aside by way of a save or a block out in front.

Bucknell pushed back the other way, being awarded a corner penalty try of its own. The initial shot by Kira Leclercq was blocked out in front, but Neilson found herself in the right spot as she cashed in on the rebound.

The goal by Neilson broke the ice on a slow game, flying over Barraco and putting it nearly bar down.

The Nittany Lions responded after going down one, getting multiple corner opportunities within a span of two minutes.

The home squad could not get any of those to go not due to the lack of quality in those chances, but because of keeper Sarah Althouse. Althouse made a few nice stops but none better than her toe save on Sophia Gladieux.

The Bison fended off the Penn State attack, soaring with a 1-0 lead after a much better second quarter of play.

The second half kicked off much like the second quarter had ended: the blue and white controlling play.

It stayed that way through the middle of the frame as the pressure continued to build until Bucknell couldn’t withhold any longer.

After a video review halted play, the Nittany Lions were awarded a penalty stroke. Allessie made no mistake in finding the back of the net on the point blank opportunity, tying the game up at one apiece.

The blue and white kept its foot on the gas as Gladieux took on three Bucknell defenders, weaved her way through and ripped a backhand shot past Althouse to push Penn State ahead 2-1. She scored in less than five minutes from the previous goal.

The third quarter came to a close with the clouds still dark, but the play of the blue and white brightening up.

The final frame opened with more of a back-and-forth nature, but slightly leaning towards the Bison with great opportunities but nothing coming to fruition.

The visiting squad’s sense of urgency ramped up and so did its pressure on the Nittany Lions’ defense. Two corner penalties in 10 seconds gave Bucknell a huge opportunity to even things up, but the home team was up to the task, denying both chances.

Penn State continued to have lock-down defense, seeing the victory come into sight as the clock hit zero.

It was not a pretty first half from the Nittany Lions, but they closed the game out with a 2-1 win and improved to 5-3 on the season.

The blue and white will get some time off as Syracuse comes to town next Sunday.

