Penn State field hockey’s Carly Gannon aims to ‘be the driving factor’

Carly Gannon has been a spark for Penn State since her first day on the team. Now that she’s one of the unit's captains, that spark turned into a fire.

Gannon, a fifth-year studying kinesiology, is from Havertown, Pennsylvania.

“I love where I come from,” Gannon said. “The friendships I made playing field hockey, basketball and lacrosse were the highlight of my childhood, and I loved the people I met and coaches I had.”

In seventh grade, Gannon played field hockey for her junior high team and then got involved with club field hockey in eighth grade. Across her three sports, field hockey felt the most freeing to her.

Keeping her passion for the sport throughout high school, Gannon started to hear about the Penn State community, which piqued her interest.

“When I’m on campus, I can feel the pride and the energy of the school, whether it’s athletics or in class,” Gannon said. “I am an obnoxious Penn State fan now, and coming here exceeded my expectations.”

In addition to the atmosphere of Happy Valley, Gannon liked what she saw within the field hockey program, noting not only the coaches' drive to win, but also the compassion they had for each player.

Gannon also appreciates the players she’s surrounded by and connections made during her time as a Nittany Lion.

“That is something that has always stuck around for me,” Gannon said. “When I leave Penn State, I will remember playing but also the friendships and relationships I have made.”

These friendships and connections are what led to Gannon earning one of the captain titles. Gannon said she has respect for everyone on the team, saying it meant a lot to her that her teammates chose her as their captain.

Her teammates noticed her leadership skills and team spirit, which is what led to the decision.

“(Gannon) is very deserving of the captain title,” defender Kelsey Love said. “She has grown as a leader on the team, has always had the encouragement for everyone and does a good job pumping people up.”

While facing various challenges, Gannon looks forward to stepping out of her comfort zone and feeling confident in the team she has behind her.

Off of the field, Gannon lives by Penn State’s core values, which include respect, pride and gratitude. Gannon’s pure love for the school and the team are also clear in her actions on and off the field, according to Penn State's head coach Lisa Bervinchak Love.

Bervinchak Love said Ganon’s always willing to help in any way she can, whether it’s taking recruits to lunch, participating in community service events or coaching at camps.

“(Gannon) is overall a great person who loves Penn State and the field hockey team, and she always has a positive attitude,” Bervinchak Love said.

Not only does Gannon have a powerful energy and bright personality, she’s also proven herself on the field.

“Carly brings so much energy to the team,” Bervinchak Love said. “She sets the tone of the press, and the team really has a lot of respect for her and her work ethic.”

Gannon currently has three goals and three assists for the Nittany Lions, standing as their third top scorer. A goal she has for herself is to create more scoring opportunities and have a stronger presence on the field, while trusting herself more and taking offensive risks.

In terms of team goals, Gannon wants to take her team to the NCAA Championship, while keeping the community, comradery, energy, fight and competitiveness that makes Penn State stand out from other teams.

“I want to be the driving factor,” Gannon said. “We have each other, we play for each other, we trust each other and when we are connected we are at our best.”

