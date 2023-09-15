 Skip to main content
Penn State field hockey remains hopeful after defeat against Rutgers

Head coach Lisa Bervinchak Love hugs Sophia Mannino (42), who was injured during the game, after Penn State Field Hockey's game against Delaware at The Penn State Field Hockey Complex, on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Blue Hens 4-1.

 Ella Freda

Penn State knew going into the weekend against undefeated Rutgers was going to be a tough one.

With eight minutes left on the clock, Rugter’s Guillermina Causarano scored the winning and only goal of the game. Penn State’s winning streak came to an end following the defeat.

Penn State had possession to open the game, but the Rutgers defense quickly turned the attack away.

The Scarlet Knights answered with a shot that the Nittany Lions’ defense blocked, all within the first 1:30 of the game. This was a continuous pattern throughout the game.

Despite the loss, Penn State head coach Lisa Bervinchak Love was still satisfied with her team.

“I am so proud of my team,” Love said. “We played really good field hockey today.”

The blue and white had 16 shots on goal. Sophia Gladieux had 10 shots alone.

It was clear Penn State was not going to go down without a fight.

“I couldn’t have asked more of them, they played their hearts out, and played with grit,” said Love.

Penn State received eight penalty corners, with some strong follow up shots on goal, but it just wasn't enough to sink the ball into the net.

Love highlights the defense during the game, “They were a very good defensive unit and they came out strong.”

Keeper Brie Barraco had seven saves on goal of the 17 shots taken by the Scarlet Knights.

All four quarters of the game had fans and the teams hanging on to every possession.

Penn State’s winning streak may have come to an end, but the team is not ready to give up. The loss may have ignited a fire within the Nittany Lions.

“This is a heartbreaker to lose but you have to remain positive,” said Love. “We are going to come out strong against Bucknell.”

The Nittany Lion’s will be ready to make a comeback and compete against the Bison, Sunday, at noon.

