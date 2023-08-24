Penn State field hockey prepares for challenging matchup against UVA

Penn State is back and ready to go.

Following a successful 2022 season that ended with a Big Ten regular-season title and a NCAA Final Four appearance, the Nittany Lions are prepared for their season opener against the University of Virginia.

UVA is also coming off of a successful year with an NCAA Tournament appearance of its own.

“I love that we open up our season with Virginia,” Penn State head coach Lisa Bervinchak-Love said. “It’s great competition, they’re always a powerhouse and have a lot of experience coming back.”

Last season, UVA was a highly offensive team and scored 42 goals with 260 shots. On the defensive side, opponents got off just 190 shots and 29 goals.

Penn State tallied 61 goals last season while opponents scored just 24, garnering 314 shots while holding opponents to 198.

Ranked No. 2 in the ACC preseason polls, the biggest returning player for the Cavaliers will be last year’s top-scorer, Laura Janssen, who scored her career-best 12 goals last season.

The Nittany Lions’ top-scorer from last season, Sophia Gladieux, will return for her senior season. Gladieux tallied 23 goals last year with seven game-winners, one of which was against the Cavaliers.

During Penn State’s last matchup against UVA, the game remained scoreless until 20 minutes into the second quarter, when the Cavaliers found the back of the cage. The lead didn’t last more than 10 minutes when the Nittany Lions tied things up.

Still tied at 1-1, it came down to the final quarter. Janssen regained the lead for UVA late in the quarter, which looked like the end of the game until the Nittany Lions scored with less than ten minutes left in regulation. As the game clock ticked down, it seemed as though the two teams were headed into another overtime game as they had the previous season.

With 30 seconds left in the game, Gladieux had a breakaway and fired a shot into the cage for the win. Gladieux and company will be expecting a repeat from the last time the two teams matched up.

“Scheduling a hard game at the beginning of the season starts it off with a bang, which is super important,” Gladieux said.

Bervinchak-Love would like to see Gladieux and the other seniors step up this season and be leaders, especially going into this season opener.

Following the events of last season, Bervinchak-Love’s goal was to keep the speed of the game while knowing when to gain composure, saying she wants to “build off that success.”

The Nittany Lions have done exactly that so far in the preseason, specifically their most recent scrimmage where they scored five goals against Villanova.

However, Penn State will not have this many opportunities against UVA, considering its last two games came down to the wire.

“We know it’s going to be a super competitive game that goes to the very end,” Gladieux said. “The ACC is a skilled conference, and UVA is a well-coached team that’s very competitive and challenging.”

Heading into the game, super-senior Mackenzie Allessie, graduate student Brie Barraco and senior Carly Gannon will lead the Nittany Lions as the captains.

“Our three captains really took over during preseason and led the way,” Bervinchak-Love said.

Barraco will hold down the cage once again this year, and Allessie will control the midfield where she scored multiple goals last season. Gannon will most likely be a first-year starter playing an offensive position.

Two days later, the Nittany Lions will face American University, which is a new opponent.

This matchup should give Penn State a chance to work on its offense and get off more shots as opposed to the UVA game where the opportunity for goals will be slim.

American is currently unranked, which could allow for some of Penn State’s starters to take a break and allow the future generation of Penn State field hockey to see some time on the field.

In addition to Barraco, Allessie and Gladieux, Penn State senior Gery Schnarrs and graduate student Kelsey Love will be back in their defensive positions with junior Anouk Knuvers.

Some new faces to the Nittany Lions’ lineup could include sophomores Aubrey Semler, Maddie Tambroni and junior Drew Taylor.

Bervinchak-Love would like to keep a team environment both on and off the field, enforcing a theme throughout the season to “play hard, play fast and play together.”

