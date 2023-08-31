 Skip to main content
Penn State field hockey players named to NFHCA preseason players to watch

Mackenzie Allessie (2) tripped

Attacking midfielder Mackenzie Allessie (2) is dispossessed by an Iowa defender during Penn State's field hockey game against Iowa at the Field Hockey Complex on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Hawkeyes 2-1 in overtime.

 Danny Gotwals

Penn State field hockey added some more preseason honors to their cabinet as three players were named to the NFHCA Preseason Players to Watch.

Goalkeeper Brie Barraco, midfielder Mackenzie Allessie and reigning Big Ten Player of the Year Phia Gladieux were all named to the preseason list.

Through two games Allessie and Gladieux have combined for six points, with Barraco posting a 1.97 goals against average.

They look to continue the play this weekend against California and Stanford respectively.

