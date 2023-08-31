Penn State field hockey players named to NFHCA preseason players to watch

Penn State field hockey added some more preseason honors to their cabinet as three players were named to the NFHCA Preseason Players to Watch.

Goalkeeper Brie Barraco, midfielder Mackenzie Allessie and reigning Big Ten Player of the Year Phia Gladieux were all named to the preseason list.

Phia Gladieux, Brie Barraco and Mackenzie Allessie all named NFHCA Players to Watch 👀#WeAre pic.twitter.com/ouDBahfgB9 — Penn State Field Hockey (@PennStateFH) August 31, 2023

Through two games Allessie and Gladieux have combined for six points, with Barraco posting a 1.97 goals against average.

They look to continue the play this weekend against California and Stanford respectively.

