Penn State field hockey named to preseason watch list

Sophia Gladieux (3) attacking

Forward Sophia Gladieux (3) advances with the ball during Penn State's field hockey game against Iowa at the Field Hockey Complex on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Hawkeyes 2-1.

 Danny Gotwals

Penn State field hockey is preparing for a big season ahead.

Mackenzie Allesie, Phia Gladieux and Brie Barraco were recognized for potential breakout seasons and were named Big Ten preseason players to watch.

Captains Allesie and Barraco not only will be leaders for the team, but look to have big roles in the upcoming season.

Gladieux led the blue and white in goals last season with 23, and looks to increase her total for the upcoming campaign.

