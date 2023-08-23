Penn State field hockey named to preseason watch list

Penn State field hockey is preparing for a big season ahead.

Mackenzie Allesie, Phia Gladieux and Brie Barraco were recognized for potential breakout seasons and were named Big Ten preseason players to watch.

Our B1G players to watch this season 💪WE ARE so proud of you girls!#WeAre pic.twitter.com/2qRV9Lp7jR — Penn State Field Hockey (@PennStateFH) August 23, 2023

Captains Allesie and Barraco not only will be leaders for the team, but look to have big roles in the upcoming season.

Gladieux led the blue and white in goals last season with 23, and looks to increase her total for the upcoming campaign.

MORE FIELD HOCKEY COVERAGE