Penn State field hockey looks to keep its flame going, extinguish Rutgers, Bucknell

Coming off its latest win, Penn State is preparing to continue its streak.

This weekend, the Nittany Lions will face Rutgers at 5 p.m. Friday and Bucknell at noon on Sunday.

Rutgers

The Scarlet Knights are coming in with a strong 6-0 winning streak.

This season, Rutgers strengths lie within its offense, with an average of 15.8 shots per game and 2.67 goals

When it comes to the red and black’s offense, the biggest obstacle for the Nittany Lions is sophomore Puck Winter. In Winter’s latest game, she scored the game-winning shot in double overtime.

With six goals in six games, Winter will rival Nittany Lions’ top scorer Sophia Gladieux, who has nine goals so far.

Keeper Sophia Howard had a successful first six games, playing all 60 minutes each game while maintaining a 0.76 save percentage.

The last time Rutgers and Penn State went head to head was October 2022. The Nittany Lions ended with the 3-1 win; however, the matches went back and forth as the blue and white won seven out of 11 matches against the red and black.

The Nittany Lions will have to push themselves, needing to put in hard work to stop the Scarlet Nights from ending their win streak.

Bucknell

Two days later, Penn State will face Bucknell.

The Nittany Lions and Bison have competed every year since 2001, and every time, Penn State has taken the win home.

Bucknell enters the weekend with a 3-3 record, beating Towson 7-4 last Friday night and then taking down Kent State 2-1 on Sunday.

Junior forward Lily Neilson has had a successful career, continuing to improve. This season, the Armidale, Australia, native has accumulated four goals and a shot on goal percentage of 0.733. Neilson will be prepared to go up against Gladieux as they battle to find the back of the net for their respective squads.

Isabella Pavlides is a player to look out for in the next game. The junior midfielder has played in 32 games in her career, totaling five goals and 11 assists. This season alone, she’s accumulated two goals and four assists.

Since both teams are coming off of a win, it will be tough for Penn State to put out the Bisons flames and earn itself a 2-0 record this weekend.

