Penn State field hockey lands at No. 5 spot in preseason rankings

Penn State women’s field hockey vs. Ohio State, team

The Penn State women’s field hockey team huddles during their game against Ohio State at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Buckeyes 2-0.

 Ryan Bowman

Penn State landed the No. 5 spot in the NFHCA preseason rankings.

The University of North Carolina took the No. 1 spot following its NCAA championship title last season. Northwestern, Maryland and Michigan make up spots two, three and four.

Virginia sits a spot below the Nittany Lions as the two teams are set to face off Friday.

Penn State will then play unranked American University on Sunday.

