Penn State field hockey lands at No. 5 spot in preseason rankings

Penn State landed the No. 5 spot in the NFHCA preseason rankings.
The University of North Carolina took the No. 1 spot following its NCAA championship title last season. Northwestern, Maryland and Michigan make up spots two, three and four.
Starting the season off strong at #️⃣5️⃣🫡 #WeAre pic.twitter.com/z0s9fnJaCw— Penn State Field Hockey (@PennStateFH) August 22, 2023
Virginia sits a spot below the Nittany Lions as the two teams are set to face off Friday.
Penn State will then play unranked American University on Sunday.
Leadership has been set in place for the Penn State Field Hockey team.