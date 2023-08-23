Penn State field hockey lands at No. 5 spot in preseason rankings

Penn State landed the No. 5 spot in the NFHCA preseason rankings.

The University of North Carolina took the No. 1 spot following its NCAA championship title last season. Northwestern, Maryland and Michigan make up spots two, three and four.

Starting the season off strong at #️⃣5️⃣🫡 #WeAre pic.twitter.com/z0s9fnJaCw — Penn State Field Hockey (@PennStateFH) August 22, 2023

Virginia sits a spot below the Nittany Lions as the two teams are set to face off Friday.

Penn State will then play unranked American University on Sunday.

